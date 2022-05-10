Homeowner faces charges for alleged drug trafficking near Columbus Middle School

A search warrant was executed at a home on West School Street across from Columbus Middle School that was allegedly used to traffic cocaine.

Michael J. Wagener, 36, Columbus, is facing charges including: possession of cocaine (second offense); maintain drug trafficking place; possession of firearm by a convicted felon and felony bail jumping; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The maintain drug trafficking place charge includes a modifier of possession of controlled substance on or near a certain place since the home is within 1,000 feet of Columbus Middle School. Wagener’s home, 308 W. School St., is approximately 75 feet from the property of Columbus Middle School.

If found guilty he faces fines up to $10,000 with 1½ years of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision and the modifier could add up to 100 hours of community service and could lead to Wagener’s driving privilege being suspended between six months and five years.

Online records show Wagener posted his cash bond set at his initial appearance in Columbia County Court on May 4. Columbia County Judge Troy Cross also set standard felony conditions at that appearance.

According to the criminal complaint filed on May 4, a search warrant was executed at a home on West School Street in Columbus. Wagener was apprehended in the driveway of the home and was interviewed by Columbus police.

Wagener allegedly told police that people deliver cocaine to the West School Street home and that he used cocaine himself approximately 20 times in the last month at the house.

The complaint alleges that Wagener explained to police that four or five people regularly come to the house to consume controlled substances. Wagener allegedly admitted someone delivers cocaine to his home daily.

Wagener said he cooks the cocaine and smokes it with a pipe. He told officers that sometimes people come to his house with controlled substances and the group would pool their substances and use them as a group in the home.

Authorities found a 12-gauge shotgun during the search warrant in a safe. There was also a digital scale found in the home with cocaine residue along with cocaine residue found on a dresser. The residue tested positive for presence of cocaine.

Wagener is scheduled to be back in Columbia County court on May 24 for a pre-trial conference.

