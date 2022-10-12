Homicide case headed to trial next year

One of the three defendants in a homicide case is likely heading to a weeklong trial next year.

Ja’Kenya K. Patty, 21, was in Columbia County Court on Tuesday for her preliminary hearing on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to the crime, in the shooting death of Manuel M. Martinez in June.

Laura Marie Angela Johnson, 38, Jesse Jacob Freiberg, 28, and Patty, all of Madison, face life in prison for their alleged actions in the death of Martinez. Court documents allege Martinez was driven to Portage and shot in the back by Freiberg on a rural road in Lewiston.

District Attorney Brenda Yaskal is prosecuting the case and on Tuesday she called Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Mark Smit to testify. Smit spoke with Freiberg and Patty, and according to his testimony:

During those conversations Smit learned that Patty and Freiberg went to Johnson’s apartment. The three then took Martinez and his car. Patty drove around Madison, then at some point they stopped at a gas station and Freiberg then drove them to Portage.

Eventually they got off the interstate and pulled onto a side road. That is when Martinez attempted to run away and was allegedly shot in the back.

Smit said Freiberg told him that Johnson and Patty were outside the car and shouting for Freiberg to shoot Martinez. However, Smit said that Patty said she had stayed in the car.

Freiberg also told Smit that at one point Freiberg asked Patty, “Are we going to do this?” and Patty responded, “Yes, we want the car.”

Those two pieces of evidence were Yaskal’s main evidence during the hearing.

Smit testified that Freiberg and Patty told him Freiberg was the one who shot Martinez.

Yaskal argued that Patty shouting to kill Martinez and saying that they wanted his car was enough to prove probable cause and move forward in the case.

Patty’s attorney, John Smerlinksi, questioned Smit about whether there had been a conversation between Patty and Freiberg about killing someone for the car.

Judge Troy Cross stated that Patty’s response to wanting the car was enough evidence to suggest that the pair would need to get rid of the owner of the car to get the car. He found probable cause and Patty entered a plea of not guilty.

Smerlinksi said during the hearing he believed the case would be heading to a jury trial. Yaskal said the state would need a four- to five-day jury trial based on the number of witnesses and their availability. A few witnesses would be from the Madison Police Department due to their involvement in the case.

A plea date is tentatively scheduled for the case on March 28 with a five-day trial set for the last week in April.

Patty remains in custody at the Columbia County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

Case background

According to the criminal complaint in the case:

Freiberg shot Martinez as he was running away, his hands tied with a phone charging cord, along the east side of Klappstein Road off of State Highway 16 in the town of Lewiston. Martinez, 68, ran away after being let out of his own vehicle and ran into a body of water where he was shot two to three times by Freiberg. The group then returned to Madison.

Affidavits filed in the case allege a Madison police officer spoke to Patty after witnessing Patty try to run her boyfriend, Freiberg, over with the vehicle that belonged to Martinez.

Patty told police that the silver 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun Freiberg used to shoot Martinez was in a bag in the vehicle. During an interview with detectives, Patty said she and Freiberg visited Johnson at her apartment in the 300 block of North Brooks Street, where they saw Johnson hitting Martinez with a metal object and Martinez was bleeding.

Patty said Johnson pulled Martinez into a hallway and then to an elevator before taking him to his vehicle. The group drove to Portage with Martinez in the backseat next to Johnson, who continued to threaten and hit him, Freiberg said.

Freiberg told police that he fired three times — once to ensure the gun worked, then twice at Martinez as he was running away from the group. Johnson and Patty told him to shoot Martinez when he started running, Freiberg said.

An autopsy showed a bullet went into Martinez’s left thigh and traveled upward, striking his liver before exiting the upper right side of his abdomen.