Ice Age Trail Alliance hosts celebration of partnership

The Ice Age Trail Alliance's Cross Plains headquarters was the site of a celebration Wednesday afternoon for a variety of organizations.

Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Ice Age Trail Alliance, the National Park Service, and other organizations took to a podium sitting just over 20 feet from the trail to celebrate their successful collaborations on different projects highlighting Wisconsin tourism and trail preservation.

Among those featured was Department of Tourism secretary-designee Anne Sayers. A self-proclaimed "avid hiker and outdoor lover," Sayers shared her excitement about the state's Office of Outdoor Recreation, as well as its importance in driving up tourism.

"Outdoor recreation has always been one of the top drivers of visitation to Wisconsin," said Sayers.

The Ice Age Trail, she added, is particularly instrumental in drawing people in. The trail winds through much of the state's 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 49 state parks, and 84,000 miles of rivers, acting almost as a guide for hikers.

"When people hike the trail, they also visit the communities that dot the route as it crosses through 30 counties," she said. "They eat at the restaurants, they shop at the shops, they spend the night at our unique lodging accommodations."

Over $200 million has also been designated by Governor Tony Evers to aid Wisconsin's entertainment and tourism industries in their bounce-back following lockdowns, something Wisconsin DNR secretary Preston Cole says is a "stroke of genius" by the governor. Echoing Sayers, Cole added that the state's landscape, featuring miles of forests, trails, and lakes is a major part of its tourism value.

"We have something very special right here in the state of Wisconsin: its called the outdoors," he said.

Hosting the celebration was Kevin Thusius, the Alliance's Director of Land Conservation. Thusius reported that October's Mammoth Hike Challenge on the trail saw over 7,000 participants, with two out of three being new to the challenge.

"We wouldn't be able to do this without the partnership from the Department of Natural Resources, the other state agencies and also of course the National Park Service," he said.