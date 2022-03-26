Ice Age Trail saw 'dramatic increase in use' over past two years

Over the past two years, indoor event cancellations and quarantine-induced cabin fever have led many people to seek refuge outdoors.

For residents of Columbia and Sauk counties, the Ice Age Trail offers opportunities to explore the state’s natural beauty through 1,200 miles of marked trails and unfinished routes winding through 30 counties.

Every aspect of the trail, from the glacial soil deposits to the bluffs, is protected by the Ice Age Trail Alliance, a nonprofit relying heavily on volunteer support. With roots in the early-70s, the Alliance is focused on the conservation and promotion of the trail.

According to Lysiane Unruh, the promotion aspect has received a major boost since 2020, including a 133% increase in social media followers. Trail Angels, the people who drive hikers to trailheads, reported that transportation requests doubled between 2020 to 2021 from 50 to 100 shuttles.

“We saw dramatic increases in use all across the Ice Age National Scenic Trail,” Unruh said.

It’s something she and her colleagues with the Alliance hope to see more of in coming months and years.

The Ice Age Trail is the state’s only designated National Scenic Trail. It follows the southern edge of where the glaciers covered Wisconsin roughly 11,000 years ago, winding from Door County to near the Illinois border and back north before ending in Polk County.

Dave Caliebe, trail program manager, said one of the positive side effects of the pandemic is that it “made people realize what’s in their own backyards.”

Those looking to check out the trail locally may want to start in Lodi, which is an “Ice Age Trail Community” and has shorter, more manageable local hiking routes.

As hikers continue to trudge through “mud season” — so-named for the characteristic sloppiness of a Wisconsin spring — they can appreciate “sunshine, rain, and mud and wildflowers — lots of wildflowers,” Unruh said.

Alliance members advise springtime hikers to layer their clothing and be aware of ticks, which become active in March. They also warn to heed the name of the season and expect to get dirty. Waterproof shoes and trekking poles are recommended.

Looking ahead toward “sun season,” or summer, more developments are coming on the trail as Alliance members and volunteers work on new routes. One such development is in Rusk County, where local trail employees are working on what Caliebe says could become “one of the crown jewels of the Ice Age Trail.”

“The Dreamer Route” is a 17-mile section of the trail highlighting the features of the Blue Hills region, including the Devil’s Elbow rock formation and Spring Creek Felsenmeer State Natural Area, among others. According to Caliebe, the route will further the Alliance’s mission of conservation while highlighting the distinct features of the area.

“The trail protects and interprets out glacial history,” he said. “We have some of the most impressive glacial geology in the world.”

Amid filling out paperwork, making plans with the state Department of Natural Resources, and conducting archaeological surveys to ensure the new trail won’t pose a threat to any culturally significant landmarks, projects like the “Dreamer Route” take time. Typically, around three years or more.

“It’s a longer process than you would think,” Caliebe said. “We have a whole slate of large and small trail projects this year.”