'It just seemed very out of hand:' Rio board meeting gets heated on topic of chicken ordinance

A regular board meeting in the village of Rio became heated Monday night on the topic of a chicken ordinance.

Attendees and board members alike say tensions were high at the meeting, where a decisive 5-2 vote by the board struck down a proposed ordinance that would allow residents of the village to own chickens. According to Village President James Olrick, it’s not the first time the proposed ordinance has ruffled some feathers in the community.

“It had become kind of hostile at previous meetings,” said Olrick. “Absolutely it did get tense and heated.”

Chickens have long been a hot-button issue for the village, being brought up many times in previous years. This year, however, is the furthest Rio has gotten on the matter, something Olrick attributes to heightened “public interest.”

Many pro-chicken residents had brought up neighboring communities and their ordinances. Thirteen miles away in Cambria, a chicken ordinance has been in place since 2020. Cambria resident and chicken owner April Doucette was in attendance on Monday to act as a “sounding board,” she said. However, she and many others have since shared their concerns that they didn’t feel heard by board members, who declined to entertain further input.

“The board simply decided to discuss amongst themselves without acknowledging the 40-something people there,” said Doucette. “It was really disturbing to see that they didn’t listen to the public opinion or educate themselves.”

Doucette added that, as things got more heated, an off-duty police officer threatened to remove attendees from the meeting.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” she said. “It just seemed very out of hand.”

As a chicken owner herself, Doucette says she was disappointed that she couldn’t share her experience and knowledge with other attendees, noting that board members seemed “ill-informed” on the matter.

Among the top concerns expressed by those against the chickens were Rio’s “small” lot lines and the odor emitted from coops. Doucette says these concerns are simply not based on factual information, which added to her frustration.

“It was frustrating to hear that,” she said. “Cambria is just as small, and there’s lots of small communities that have (chicken ordinances).”

It wasn’t just the pro-chicken population that was denied the opportunity to speak, she added.

“There were people on the negative side trying to reach out and raise their hands and they were treated poorly,” she said. “They were completely shut out.”

Alexandra Hasselberger was also in attendance at the meeting along with her husband, Josh Faul. According to Hasselberger, the number of people in the room likely contributed to the rising tensions.

“There weren’t enough chairs, people were standing out in the hallway,” said Hasselberger.

From the beginning, she says it was clear that the board wouldn’t be entertaining any public comment.

“I think they went in with the intent to not allow anybody to speak,” she said. “They took away our right, they took away our voice.”

Olrick says that while he understands the frustration from the public, the intent was indeed not to take any further comment from attendees.

“It wasn’t a public hearing, so we weren’t soliciting public input,” said Olrick. “We heard both sides, both viewpoints multiple times.”

Over the past few months, meetings have been open to public comment on the ordinance, and people have shown up on both sides to bring their questions, comments, and concerns to the table. The lack of input at this meeting was also, in part, a precautionary measure, said Olrick.

“We wanted to avoid any conflict or outburst,” he said.

While Monday's meeting ended with a majority vote of “no,” Olrick says its possible that the topic of chickens may be brought up again.

“If there’s continued interest from the public, the board will be forced to listen to the public,” he said. “That’s our job, is to represent the residents of the Village.”

