'It's a Wonderful Life' in the Portage Area Community Theater

For actors in a Portage theater group, it certainly is a wonderful life.

From Nov. 11-20, the Portage Area Community Theater will be bringing the 1940s radio broadcast version of “It’s a Wonderful Life” to audiences at the Portage Center for the Arts, ringing in the season of giving.

Director Bob Viking says his vision for the production was to create something that could be performed with the use of scripts, while also keeping audiences engaged. With the PACT’s production of “Miss Lulu Bett” having been canceled due to illness, it was also important for Viking to make room for cast substitutions if needed. Hence, the radio broadcast, in which everyone onstage has a script and takes on different roles.

“We thought it would be fun to do a radio play,” said Viking. “Anybody could step right in and grab a script and take a part.”

Also unique to this production is its sound effects. Rather than coming from hidden speakers or sound booth recordings, the effects will be made right onstage, in plain view of audiences, a detail added, said Viking, “just to make our show more fun for the audience.”

For thunder, cast members will shake a piece of tin. For train sounds, a whistle being blown. To emulate the sounds of someone falling into the river, a large bucket of water right on stage (no splash zone required.)

“The sound effects are fun and its right on stage so the audience can see all the sound effects being made,” said Viking.

Adding to the holiday spirit will be musical excerpts from “White Christmas” sung during intermission and at the end of the show, as well as festive clothing selections.

The show will also be somewhat of a return for Viking. For the past few years, he’s been dividing his time between directing a comedy murder mystery dinner at Northwoods Banquet Hall, running a traveling DJ business, and keeping up with his traveling family feud show.

“I’ve decided its time to get involved again in acting and directing with PACT,” he said.

Auditions for the upcoming radio production took place last month, drawing actors from Portage, Arlington, Columbus, and other areas. Now, with just a week until it opens, Viking says he’s looking forward to seeing the efforts of the cast and crew come to fruition, with special thanks, he says, to Sheril Lannoye, PACT board member and, in this show, his assistant in costuming, sound effects, and other aspects.

“Without her as my assistant, it would be very difficult to do the show,” said Viking.

Tickets for “It’s a Wonderful Life” are available in advance but Viking says he doesn’t expect it to sell out. So anyone interested in coming can simply purchase their tickets at the door.