Judge denies summary judgement in healthcare lawsuit

A Columbia County judge denied a summary judgement in the civil lawsuit filed against a Portage doctor by Divine Savior Healthcare earlier this year.

The defendant in this case, Dr. Amy Doherty, and her attorney Daniel Icenogle requested a summary judgement to decide if the covenant clause in her contract with Aspirus Healthcare was not enforceable. A summary judgement is when both sides agree on the facts of the case and instead of going to trial a judge makes a decision on the lawsuit.

Court documents show Icenogle argued the restrictive covenant cannot be enforced since Divine Savior Healthcare, the plaintiff in this case, changed ownership in 2020 when it became part of Aspirus. He also argued the restrictive covenant is void under Wisconsin law because it is too vague.

The restraining order filed by Divine Savior on Jan. 21 asks that Doherty “shall be restrained from soliciting Divine Savior patients within 30 miles of Divine Savior Hospital.”

A 30-mile radius of Divine Savior Hospital, 2817 New Pinery Road, would stretch as far west as Reedsburg, east to Fox Lake, north to Westfield and as far south as the northern suburbs of Madison.

Judge W. Andrew Voigt filed a summary judgement decision in August following oral arguments given on May 27. Voigt also denied Doherty’s motion to lift the restraining order.

“To summarize, it is the Court’s task to determine if there are any genuine issues of material fact that prevent the Court from concluding that the moving party is entitled to judgement as a matter of law,” Voigt wrote.

The decision was based on four claims Doherty and Icenogle made in their motion for a summary judgement. The first claim revolves around the transaction of Divine Savior and Aspirus. The other three claims deal with the enforceability of Doherty’s contract.

Voigt wrote that the transaction between Divine Savior and Aspirus is not as simple as the sale of a car. This is where the material facts in the case come from. Both sides argued facts that support their own arguments.

“How to categorize or label the transaction itself is a material fact that is most definitely in dispute,” Voigt wrote. “It is impossible for the Court to conclude that Defendant is entitled to judgement as a matter of law on this claim because it is not this Court’s task to weigh that competing evidence at this stage in the process.”

Voigt also wrote about the temporary restraining order keeping Doherty from practicing in Portage.

“The Court is very aware that this decision now puts the Defendant’s motion related to the Temporary Restraining Order back front and center,” Voigt wrote. “Defendant’s motion to lift the TRO is denied.”

An appeal was filed in this case on Sept. 13. Court documents show Icenogle has filed to appeal the decision by Voigt to deny a summary judgement in the case.

Case background

Doherty worked at Divine Savior from June 2016 to December 2021.

An affidavit of Divine Savior Healthcare Inc. President Michael Decker filed by Divine Savior attorney Christopher Banaszak stated Doherty had no patients in the Portage area when she began working at the hospital in 2016 and had approximately 1,230 patients in December 2021.

Decker stated a majority of Divine Savior patients live in the Portage area.

Information filed by Banaszak alleges Doherty was operating her own practice within the last 12 months of her employment at Divine Savior which is count one of the complaint, breach of contract-specific performance. The second count of the complaint is breach of contract-damages, alleging Doherty has violated the non-compete clause in her contract.

Another argument made by Icenogle is that the restrictive covenant does not apply to Doherty because her proposed new practice is not the same type of medical practice as Divine Savior. Before the restraining order was filed by Divine Savior Healthcare Inc. Doherty had planned to open Klar Care, a direct primary care facility.

Icenogle has argued that this type of practice is different from what Aspirus Healthcare operates on New Pinery Road.