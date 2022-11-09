Judge: Eliminating program could lead to more drugs, overdoses in county

If the County Board votes to approve the proposed budget, the county would lose out on over $1 million in state and federal funds that help people dealing with substance abuse, Columbia County Circuit Judge Todd Hepler said on Tuesday.

The Columbia County Board is set to vote on the $28.7 million 2023 county budget next Tuesday that finance chair Matt Rohrbeck said cut from almost all department across the county.

“We have a lot of really successful middle class, privileged county board members that have absolutely no idea what some of these folks have dealt with, but we also have a lot of county board members that have had family members, whether its children, grandchildren and neighbors, that have had that experience and those folks get it,” Hepler said.

Hepler, who presides over drug treatment court in Branch 1 of Columbia County Courthouse, said some of that was the shift in the county board which saw 12 new county board members elected in April.

“The folks that we had (on the previous county board) had that life experience to have been touched by these problems,” Hepler said. “They understood people dealing with this level of addiction.”

He said he has seen multiple generations of substance abuse in the county and that drug treatment court is a way to break that cycle.

“This is a last ditch effort for some people,” Hepler said. “As for some people the next stop is the grave. The number of overdoses this county has seen recently is appalling.”

At the October County Board meeting it was reported that there were 20 fatal overdoses in 2021 and 16 so far this year.

The proposed budget cuts both OWI court and the drug treatment court program with 25% of the funds coming from the county and the remaining 75% coming from state and federal funds that are distributed by the state.

Columbia County budgeted $34,050 for each program, a total of $68,100. Hepler said the grant runs on a five-year cycle, so if the board doesn’t put the money back into the programs they will not return until 2027.

Hepler admits the program is not perfect and does not work for everyone, but remains a better option than the cycle of prison, jail and probation.

“We cannot imprison our way out of this problem. We take the high risk, high need people into the program, that’s our No. 1 priority,” Hepler said. “These are people that are dealing with high levels of trauma that you and I probably haven’t experienced. I know I haven’t experienced anything like those traumas.”

On Tuesday afternoon Hepler presided over a drug treatment court graduation of Ariel Swaitly. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine in October 2020 and was facing over two years in prison.

“That is one of the requirements – that participants are all facing at least two years in prison based on the charges they face,” Hepler said.

Swaitly is the 12th graduate of the program that started in 2017. She delivered a heartfelt speech to the packed courtroom on Tuesday.

“I’m very thankful for everyone who has helped me along this journey,” Swaitly said. “I never thought I’d be here when I started this journey two years ago.”

Helpler said that the drug treatment court program is more rigorous than standard probation.

“On probation, you might see your probation officer once a month. In drug court these people are required to meet multiple times a week with two or three drug tests a week,” Hepler said.

“I tell all the participants that it would be easier to sit in jail and serve your time than go into this program,” he said.

Swaitly went through the entire process and said on Tuesday that people around her noticed the changes in her. She said that people in her group in the program noticed she started talking more during meetings and opening up more in general.

“I would not be here without all of the help these people have given me,” Swaitly said.

On Tuesday Swaitly told the courtroom she started the program in December of 2020 and has been sober for 414 days.

“Ariel has now been transformed into a sober member of society,” Hepler added. “She has overcome so much and it has been amazing to watch her growth over the last 24 months.”