Columbia County Circuit Judge Todd Hepler sentenced convicted sex offender Kyle Wilcox to almost 50 years prison and extended supervision on Wednesday after he was found guilty at a jury trial in January.

Hepler sentenced Wilcox, 26, to 33 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision for first degree sexual assault of a child – sexual contact with a person under 13 years old. Wilcox will be almost 60 years old when he is released from prison if he serves the entire 33-year sentence.

District Attorney Brenda Yaskal explained to the court that this is Wilcox’s third sexual related convicted offense involving children over the last eight years. Due to his two prior convictions, Yaskal asked Wilcox to be sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision for his third conviction.

Wilcox maintained his innocence on Wednesday in court, stating that he shouldn’t have broken the rules of his supervision and put himself into the situation to be accused of this crime.

The criminal complaint in this case identifies a child of 11 who at the time told a friend that Wilcox touched their thighs and buttocks. That information was told to a school counselor who was mandated to report it. The victim then spoke at the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center, which led to Wilcox being charged with sexual assault of a child.

Wilcox’s attorney Melville Middleton argued that eight years in prison followed by eight years of extended supervision would be enough time away from society to prevent this from happening again.

Middleton said that eight years was long enough for Wilcox to take part in treatment and programming in prison so that he isn’t a danger to the public when he is released.

“The proposal for eight and eight is simply not even in the ballpark for this offense given the repeated events of sexual violations of children,” Hepler said.

Hepler based his sentence on three criteria; gravity of offense, need to protect public and the potential of Wilcox committing crimes when released.

Online court records show in 2015 Wilcox was convicted of felony causing mental harm to child; the charge was initially charged as first degree sexual assault of a child. In that case Hepler sentenced Wilcox to three years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

Then in 2020, while on extended supervision, Wilcox was charged with exposing child to harmful material in Sauk County after sending sexual texts to a 14-year-old. He was sentenced to one year in prison for that case.

Yaskal said on Wednesday that Wilcox was under extended supervision when the incident took place with the 11-year-old last year.

Hepler said that because Wilcox sent pictures of his penis to a 14-year-old while on extended supervision led him to have concerns about his judgment.

“A 23-year-old sending those images and messages to a 14-year-old gives me significant concerns in regards to his judgment,” Hepler said.

Wilcox was given the opportunity to speak at the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

“I want to apologize to the courts. Had I followed the rules I wouldn’t have been unsupervised around minors,” Wilcox said while sitting in court in his orange Columbia County Jail uniform.

He also apologized to the victim and any harm the incident may have caused them.

“I can’t change what happened. All I can work on is the present and the future,” Wilcox said. “Eight years is enough to get the help and treatment I need.”