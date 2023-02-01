Judge wants juveniles to learn from mistakes

The Portage Municipal Court has seen a rise in juvenile cases mostly related to vaping. Judge Karl Kindschi is lessening the punishment if the juvenile writes a letter to his or her principal explaining the mistake and what they’ve learned from it.

Judge Kindschi is in charge of handling city ordinance violations and traffic cases. This includes first-operating-while-intoxicated cases and other citations written by Portage and Endeavor police. These cases are not severe enough for circuit court cases that are handled at the county courthouse.

Kindschi’s court oversees municipal issues for Portage and Endeavor. He was appointed to the position in 2021 and was elected running unopposed last year. He is one of more than 200 municipal court judges across Wisconsin.

“I’ve ruled on over 2,000 cases since starting,” Kindschi said. “A lot of the juvenile cases are vaping related,” he continued. “Students come into school with vaping and nicotine products, which at their age is illegal for them to possess and no student is allowed to have nicotine products inside the school.”

This is why Kindschi’s caseload for juveniles spans from ages 12 to 18.

“Eighteen-year-olds can be cited as juveniles for this vaping offense. It’s legal for them to possess but not in school,” Kindschi said. "The youngest student that has been in court was 12 years old."

These students are given the option of paying a $124 fine or taking an online vaping/nicotine awareness course for about $50 and writing a short letter to their principal stating five things they learned during the online course.

“I’m cognizant of the fact that not everyone is wealthy and can afford that,” Kindschi said. “The school is really concerned with vaping and it’s becoming more of a problem.”

The court saw 1,347 cases in 2021 and approximately 11% were juveniles. Kinschi said the percentage of juvenile cases has continued to rise over his term.

In 2022, 17% of cases involved juveniles and in the month of November 35% of the cases were juveniles. About 45% of cases involved juveniles at the most recent municipal court held on Jan. 27.

Kindschi said these cases are predominately vaping related, but they are also facing citations for habitual truancy, controlled substances, damage to property, curfew violations and even a few traffic violations.

If the students don’t write the letter after taking the course they have to pay the fine.

“We receive about half of the letters and those that don’t return the letter end up paying the $124 fine,” Municipal Court Clerk Dawn Wilcox said.

Kindschi said the principal has to sign off on the letter and then the student returns the letter to the court.

“Part of this is helping the kids after they’ve made a mistake. We’ve all made mistakes and this process helps them learn about the consequences from their actions,” Kindschi said.

Kindschi doesn’t have a background in law, but does a lot of research on city ordinances. He also takes continuing education courses to learn more about municipal court topics.

The City of Portage has an ordinance on the books that Kindschi uses if a juvenile has repeat offenses in front of his court: the Parental Responsibility for Juvenile Misconduct. It applies to juveniles who receive two tickets in less than a year.

“It’s a unique ordinance for Portage that not a lot of other communities have in the state,” Kindschi said.

Kindschi said in his time as municipal judge he has learned more about the law and city ordinances and will continue to respect the laws and citizens he serves.

“It’s been a privilege to be serving in this capacity,” Kindschi said. “It’s a tough job and I put a lot of time and effort into the work.”

