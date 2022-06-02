K-9 finds cocaine during traffic stop in Pacific

A traffic stop in the town of Pacific led to an arrest of a man with over 80 grams of cocaine, authorities say.

Buck A. Hallisch, 34, Sheboygan, remains in custody following his arrest last month. He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine (over 40 grams) which has a second or subsequent offense modifier since he had been convicted of a similar drug-related offense in 2015.

If convicted he faces up to $100,000 in fines and up to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

At his initial appearance, Hallisch’s cash bond was set at $1,000 with standard felony conditions.

According to the criminal complaint filed on May 18 in Columbia County Court, a sheriff's deputy was driving on Highway 33 in the town of Pacific on May 17 around 11 a.m. The vehicle traveling in front of the deputy pulled over and the deputy pulled over onto the side of the road.

The deputy asked the driver why he had pulled over and Hallisch allegedly told the deputy he did not have a driver’s license. The traffic investigation was completed and Hallisch was free to leave the scene but was not allowed to drive away since he did not have a valid driver’s license.

At this point the deputy retrieved his K-9 partner and performed a sniff test of the vehicle which led to a positive alert on the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched and the deputy located approximately $1,700 and a large amount of small plastic bags. The deputy allegedly found a bag of suspected cocaine underneath a floor mat on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The substance tested positive and weighed 82.7 grams.

Hallisch is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court in July for a pre-trial conference.

