Kids Safety Day returns for a second year

A safety-focused event co-sponsored by the Portage Police Department will be back by popular demand on June 24.

“Kids Safety Day” started last year as a way for children in the Portage community to get to know local first responders and learn ways to keep themselves safe in emergency situations.

According to Dan Garrigan, a captain in the Portage Police Department, last year's event was a success.

“I’m pretty confident it was maxed out last year,” said Garrigan. “The kids had a blast.”

With a 50-child limit, Garrigan says he expects a “full house” at Bob Mael Field, where the Portage High School football team plays. The three-hour event will include informative presentations from its co-sponsors: the Portage Police and Fire Departments, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Aspirus MedEvac, which provides medical transportation such as helicopters and ambulances.

Kids will spend the day learning about internet safety, bullying and fire safety, as well as basic first aid. A provided lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and cookies will allow kids and first responders alike to refuel before they explore an apparatus set-up in the Portage High School parking lot, where they can get hands-on interaction with a squad car, a fire truck and an ambulance, among other things.

Between presentations, kids will be able to get their energy out in activities like an obstacle relay race and tug-of-war. While the goal of the event is to educate the youth about staying safe, Garrigan says it's about more than that.

“This is about forming bonds and strengthening relationships with the children of the community,” he said. “Kids can understand that firefighters, police officers, sheriff's deputies and EMS people they’re just like them, they’re people too.”

The event will conclude with a game of dodgeball and a water balloon fight, as well as frozen custard from the Portage Culver's. Garrigan said it's his hope that the games and activities planned for the day will show kids that first responders are more than their jobs.

“(The kids will) get to see us in a different light,” he said. “We like to have fun, they get to see a whole other side of law enforcement and other first responders.”

The event is free, but spots are limited. Parents and guardians of kids ages 7-14 can register through a link on the Portage Police Department Facebook page, where flyers for the event are posted.

The Portage Police Department has also recently started advertising another community event, National Night Out, which will be held on Aug. 2, and has no capacity limitations.

