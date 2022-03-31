Kinship Mentoring program raises money and awareness

A group of Columbia County matchmakers is trying to expand their ability to bring people together.

Kinship Mentoring connects children ages 5 to 14 who struggle with self-esteem or academics with caring adults in Columbia County, making matches based on compatibility. The nonprofit got its start in the county in 2020 and since then has been connecting children to mentors and raising funds and awareness of the program.

Mentors are required to be 18 or older, pass a background check, and have a clean driving record. The program serves children and young teens who live in and/or attend school in Columbia County.

On Monday, Kinship board members gathered with others at the Portage Culver’s for a fundraiser in support of the nonprofit. While a portion of all sales made during the event went toward the program, Kinship Board President Doug Fearing said events like the fundraiser are important for reasons beyond money.

“We’re a fairly new startup, and getting the word out that we’re around and making matches right now is as important as making money,” Fearing said.

Fundraising chair Lois Fearing said the money from the Culver’s fundraiser has yet to be tallied, but one person did sign up to be a mentor that night.

The Columbia County Kinship Mentoring program is part of Kinship Inc., which is a network of affiliated mentoring programs throughout the Upper Midwest. The local group held its first major fundraiser last October, meeting a $17,000 goal at the Rendezvous restaurant in Portage.

These fundraising events help the nonprofit conduct mentor background checks, complete boundaries and ethics training, and hold group activities, among other things.

Sara McChesney was hired as a program coordinator with Kinship in July. She said the program is vital to the Columbia County region.

“It connects people that otherwise wouldn’t know each other,” she said. “It just builds our community so that we’re more connected.”

Kinship made its first “match” in July. Now, nine matches later, the organization is still looking to make more, starting with the 26 kids currently waitlisted.

Typically, mentors spend two to four hours per month with their designated children. Program members had noticed that, for some who wanted to be mentors, dedicating that amount of time wasn’t realistic. So, in February, Kinship launched the “lunch buddies” program at John Muir Elementary School, allowing mentors to spend just one hour per month with the kids, eating lunch with them at school.

“We were finding that there were a lot of people that didn’t necessarily have extra time,” McChesney said. “(The ‘lunch buddies’ program) is creating the opportunity for them.”

In the coming months, Kinship hopes to continue growing, making more matches and expanding its programming. Kinship encourages those interested in mentoring to apply at its website: kinshipcc.org.