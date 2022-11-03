La Crosse man accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of electronics

A La Crosse man is facing felony retail theft and narcotic drug charges after motel staff alerted police to abandoned property in Portage.

Joey A. Bolstad, 36, remains in custody at the Columbia County Jail after being arrested last week. He has been charged with felony retail theft, between $500 and $5,000, as a repeat offender and possession of narcotic drugs.

If convicted, Bolstad faces 1½ years in prison followed by two years of extended supervision on both counts. These charges have a repeater enhancer which could lead to a harsher sentence if convicted.

Bolstad has also been charged with felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At an initial appearance on Nov. 1, Bolstad’s cash bond was set at $1,000 with standard felony conditions. He is not allowed on the premise of the Portage Walmart and cannot possess or consume controlled substances without a valid prescription.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Nov 1 in Columbia County:

A Portage police officer was called to the Super 8 Motel in Portage after a guest allegedly left behind property after checking out earlier in the day.

Motel staff observed that some of the property was drug paraphernalia. The Portage officer took Bolstad’s property for safekeeping and discovered a small plastic bag containing an unknown substance. The complaint alleges the substance tested positive for fentanyl and weighed 0.9 grams.

The officer found drugs, paraphernalia and unopened electronics with Bolstad’s property. Portage police confirmed that the items were allegedly stolen from the Portage Walmart and totaled $1,404.95.

Around the same time there was a call to police from Walmart employees saying an unknown vendor was in the back room of Walmart even though none of the employees recognized him. The man allegedly left Walmart and walked toward the Super 8 Motel with a tent/canopy.

Another Portage police officer spotted Bolstad later with a chair cover that contained $757 worth of alleged stolen electronics.

Online court records show Bolstad was convicted of felony retail theft in Milwaukee County in September 2019. Bolstad also has an open retail theft case in Waukesha County.

There is a preliminary hearing in this case for Bolstad on Nov. 9 in Columbia County Courthouse.