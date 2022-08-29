Librarian extols virtues of public library

After five years with the Portage Public Library, librarian Chris Baker is leaving his position at the end of the week and is going to put his wealth of knowledge to work at a new job for the state.

“The fabric of me as a librarian is in Portage,” Baker said on Monday. Baker was hired as the teen services librarian and technical coordinator in May 2017 and in that time has taken on new roles and learned many things.

“I am taking what I’ve learned here with me as I become an advisor for libraries all over the state,” Baker said. His next job will be at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as a library consultant.

“Chris is delightful to work with,” library director Debbie Bird said. “He’s really well suited for this community. He was a helpful right hand and a friend. We’re going to miss him around here.”

In 2020, Baker was promoted to Adult Services Librarian after completing his master’s degree at UW-Milwaukee. He grew up in southeastern Wisconsin and the library job was his insight into the community.

“As teen services librarian I met so many young people and got to interact and help a lot of families in the area,” Baker said. “That continued with adult services librarian. From choosing the selections to going over programs, it all has been an amazing opportunity.”

This is all to say that Baker believes in libraries as a true civil service.

“We don’t ask for money. It’s free and a lot has changed. People can come in for recreational reading materials or read the newspaper or look into where to find housing assistance,” he said.

Baker explained that through the Portage Library Portage Area Workforce & Service Connection (PAWSC), the library helps people partner with agencies to help people seeking child care, food assistance, or even how a computer works.

“I will be taking that template for PAWSC and showing it to other libraries to help expand their services to their communities,” Baker said.

PAWSC is one of Baker’s proudest experiences with the library. Another crowning moment for Baker was helping put together the five year strategic plan for the library, which is available to view online.

“That document outlines the three things people come to the library for: literacy, technology and connection,” Baker said.

Baker added he is also proud of the Community Read events the library has held the last two years. They have tackled sensitive and difficult discussions around topics like racism and Alzheimer’s disease.

“Those are some difficult subjects and the community really got involved in the discussions around those topics,” Baker said.

Baker added that the Portage Public library is a keystone in the community and truly serves an essential purpose for citizens.

“I’ll always remember Portage. I respect and appreciate the community here,” Baker said. “I am sure going to miss this place.”