Libraries face county budget cuts

For Columbia County’s libraries, budget fluctuation seems to be an ongoing saga. Many, however, have expressed concerns as the county’s Board of Supervisors is currently looking to cut their financial support of the institutions down to 70%, the legal minimum in a funding formula that’s been in use since the 1990’s.

The money each library receives is calculated based on circulation numbers, quantifying materials they check out to visitors, according to Theresa Valencia, Columbia County Board Supervisor for District 26.

In total, the county is home to 10 libraries: Cambria, Columbus, Lodi, Pardeeville, Portage, Poynette, Randolph, Rio, Wisconsin Dells, and Wyocena. Between them, they shared a collective 351,048 in-house circulations and 74,762 digital circulations in 2021 alone, despite operating on what Valencia calls “a shoestring” budget. This year, the deficit they face adds up to a total of $24,964.

“I don’t think the minimum amount, or even 73% to me is acceptable,” said Valencia. “Many of the counties around us support their libraries at a much higher rate.”

Many library directors throughout the county have echoed Valencia’s sentiments: The bare minimum isn’t enough, the formula incapable of quantifying the true value of all the libraries bring to their communities.

Take Alex LeClair, for instance, of the Lodi Public Library.

LeClair’s official title for the past three-and-a-half years has been library director. However, for the past three years, he’s also undertaken the role of janitor, one of many cost-cutting measures he’s had to put forth.

He pointed to options like reducing hours or letting employees go, but with only nine total staff members, himself being the only full time staff, he says it’s hard for him to determine where there might be additional room for cuts.

“There’s just not a lot for us to cut,” he said. “We have to buy toilet paper.”

Over the past few years, LeClair says he and other librarians have noticed fluctuation in their portions of the county budget, including last year, when he says he was successfully able to combat a drop in funding with an amendment. This year, LeClair says the county budget cuts are measuring at a deficit of $4,265 for Lodi’s library.

“We fought and advocated to increase it in little small increments,” he said. “Now we’re just fighting to keep it where it is this year, to try to maintain that into next year.”

The Lodi Public Library gets its funding through three different sources: Lodi’s property taxes, the county, and donations, grants and gifts. LeClair says he wants to utilize the county and tax dollars for operational costs, setting the donations and other gifts aside for things like special projects and improvements.

“I don’t want to use donations for operational money because that just, I feel like, sets up a house of cards that’s gonna come down,” he said. “We need to have the city and county support our operational costs so that people who donate can help us sort of push the library forward and develop in fun and interesting ways.”

Portage Public Library Director Debbie Bird echoed LeClair’s sentiments. Bird says grants and donations “do not sustain library services, they can only enhance it.”

Each of these cuts, Bird says, will have to be made up by taxpayers in each municipality. Beyond financial tolls, she added that library funds being cut stretches beyond the bookshelves, into other entities.

“Defunding libraries bleeds over into negative results for other services: not-for-profits, social organizations, schools and private businesses, as well as municipal government,” she said.

“All the libraries in Columbia County serve not only the needs of residents, but partner with other service organizations to offer fundamental resources and support in the search for jobs, housing, food, and care, to name a few.”

While the Portage Public Library’s budget remained steady in 2021 and 2022, circulation numbers, Bird added, have been on the rise, with over 10,000 additional circulations this year compared to last, adding up to 78,223 in-house circulations.

Beyond the circulation numbers and operational costs, there is also, said Bird, a non-quantifiable value provided to communities through library services. Library services like summer learning programs, tax form assistance, copy and fax services, and free summer lunches for children are just a few of the vital operations that could suffer with further cuts.

“Each library has a story to tell and each library works to make the best decisions that they can to enable their communities to thrive and improve and sustain themselves,” she said. “We share our resources with families, children, adults, and seniors. We provide a respite for those who are looking to get out of the cold or the heat. We look to provide life-long learning.”

As the board’s Nov. 15 budget meeting draws near, Valencia says she’s hoping she and her fellow supervisors can tap into other resources, focusing on generating income in ways that don’t involve cuts to services like the libraries.

“We should be really looking at how to increase how much money we have coming into the county instead of how we are going to cut more and more services,” said Valencia. “I really think we need to be creative on getting more funds into the county.”