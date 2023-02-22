As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, the city of Lodi is under a snow emergency.
According to the National Weather Service, below freezing temperatures, gusty winds, and precipitation are in the forecast for the area over the next 24-48 hours, with one to three inches of snow possible on Wednesday as well as freezing rain and sleet expected Thursday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Anna Hansen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today