Lodi High School band hopes to top the charts in classic rock collaboration

It isn’t often that “Encore!” is considered an acceptable thing to shout at a high school band concert. Lodi High School’s student musicians are seeking to change that for one night.

On Jan. 7, the band will be taking the stage with local classic rock cover group The Retro Specz, for a rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza complete with lights and special effects.

This is more than simply a concert, according to Retro Specz singer and Lodi parent Thomas Morgan; this is a gig, featuring tunes from the likes of Styx, AC/DC, Journey, and Boston, to name a few.

It’s a far cry from the typical cummerbund and shiny black shoes fare the band may be accustomed to performing in, but that’s exactly what Morgan and his five musical cohorts are aiming for.

“I’m hoping to give the kids a glimpse of what it is to be in a live rock show,” said Morgan.

The idea came to him years ago, when he saw one of his favorite bands, Styx, performing with the Cleveland Youth Orchestra. The energy and enthusiasm Morgan saw spoke to him.

“I just watched the DVD and saw the joy in these kids’ faces, eventhough they probably have never heard these songs before in their lives,” he said. “It’s like, this is really interesting.”

The thought of such a collaboration stayed with him for a few years, as he watched his own children perform with, and eventually, drop, the Lodi High School band. At that point, Morgan knew he could help shake things up.

“Had something like this come along, who knows, (his kids) might have said ‘oh, maybe I’ll stick with it,’” he said.

So, Morgan brought the idea to Doug Hoeft, Director of the LHS band, who quickly began making arrangements.

“It’s kind of a cool and unique opportunity for our kids to get to play along with that music in its most authentic environment,” said Hoeft. “I think they’re definitely excited about the opportunity to play.”

According to Hoeft, the school’s pep band does “dip their toe” into classic rock with performances in the stands at sporting events. This concert, however, is a whole different animal.

“You know (the pep band music is) arrangements for a high school band,” he said. “So they don’t always hold the most true to the source material.”

Hoeft and Morgan collaborated on the sheet music front to ensure accuracy for this show. After an initial set list was selected, Morgan went about putting the songs together in a way that would make sense to a high school band. This, of course, was no small task.

“There’s been some hiccups,” said Morgan, including a couple of songs being cut. Now, however, the set has been solidified.

Funds from the sale of tickets, which are available on the LHS band’s website, sites.google.com/lodihighschoolswi.org/highschoolband for $20 per person, will go directly toward the furtherance of the music program at the high school, adding extra padding to an upcoming Florida trip as well as the purchase of new instruments or materials if needed.

Morgan says he hopes to raise not only funds through the performance, but intrigue among prospective band members.

“Maybe something like this can inspire them to say ‘oh, this can be cool,’” he said.

Ventures like these, which spark inspiration and motivate local kids to try something new, are something Morgan says can only be possible through the support of the community. He hopes to see a big crowd on Jan. 7, and hear those chants of “Encore! Encore!” once the lights fade.

“It takes the community’s involvement, going to the show and supporting them,” he said.