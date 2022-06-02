Lodi Mammoth Fun Run & Hike celebrates National Trails Day

Ice Age Trail Alliance members across the state are preparing for an increase in foot traffic Saturday as they recognize National Trails Day.

The Lodi Marsh segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail will celebrate National Trails Day with the Mammoth Fun Run & Hike. The 6K jaunt starts and ends at Doctor’s Park on Main Street in Lodi, with shuttles taking people to the trailhead beginning at 8 a.m.

The race itself will begin at 9 a.m., with trail prizes and homemade treats available to participants.

According to Melissa Pierick, director of marketing and community relations for the Ice Age Trail Alliance, events like these are a perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy nature before the onslaught of summer weddings, graduation parties, and other warm-weather events.

“It’s about coming together again on the trail,” said Pierick. “If anybody thinks they can’t do it, they should just go out and try it.”

In total, the Ice Age Trail encompasses 1,200 miles all within Wisconsin, one of 11 National Scenic Trails. According to data from the Ice Age Trail Alliance, around 60% of Wisconsin residents live within 20 miles of the trail, which spans from the St. Croix Falls in the west to Sturgeon Bay in the east, and as far south as Janesville.

Over the course of the pandemic, Pierick says the many segments of the trail have seen an “explosion of growth,” with significant increases in foot traffic.

It’s her hope, she added, that events like the Mammoth Fun Run & Hike will add to that growth, bringing more people out to enjoy the trail.

For Pierick, the trail offers more than just her day job: it’s an escape from “the daily grind,” an opportunity to slow down and relax while enjoying nature. She hopes that others can do the same on Saturday.

“When you get on the trail, your natural focus becomes what you’re doing currently,” she said. “I think it just puts you in a different frame of mind.”

Pierick says that many people still don’t know about the trail’s existence right in their own backyards. Some, she added, are aware of it and get intimidated by its length. The plethora of different segments and difficulty levels, she said, should put them at ease.

“Anybody can hike,” she said. “Any age, any level of fitness.”

Pierick said she hopes Saturday’s turnout reflects this, allowing more first-time hikers to experience the trail and enjoy National Trails Day.

The day itself was introduced by the American Hiking Society in an effort to bring more attention to trails across the country. Each year, on the first Saturday in June, some hikers celebrate the day by cleaning up local trails, picking up garbage and debris.

This year marks the 30th annual National Trails Day, and Pierick says she hopes to see a good turnout of people enjoying all the Ice Age Trail has to offer.

“We’re really lucky in this country to have a lot of trails that are accessible,” she said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.