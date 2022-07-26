Lodi man charged with alcohol offense following chase with police

A Lodi man was arrested last week for operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, as a 7th, 8th, or 9th offense. After initially fleeing officers the man allegedly admitted he was drunk driving, according to authorities.

Gregory Allen Graesslin, 38, remains in custody at the Columbia County Jail after his arrest on July 17. He faces a maximum sentence of 7.5 years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision and a possible fine of $25,000.

He is charged with operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, as a 7th, 8th, or 9th offense, after allegedly driving while intoxicated with a revoked driver’s license. Graesslin is also facing charges of felony attempting to flee or elude an officer along with misdemeanor counts of operating while revoked and violate a court order by failing to install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle.

At an initial appearance on July 19, Judge W. Andrew Voigt set Graesslin’s cash bond at $2,500.

According to the criminal complaint filed on July 19:

A Lodi police officer was at the intersection of Water Street and Riddle Road around 3:22 a.m. on July 17. The officer reported hearing a fast vehicle before seeing it approach a stop sign on Riddle Road.

The officer alleged the vehicle did not come to a complete stop at the stop sign and the officer then attempted to catch up with the vehicle. While on Highway 60 the officer reported driving up to 90 mph and still could not catch the vehicle.

The vehicle attempted to turn off of Highway 60 onto Hegge Road but missed the turn and drove into a grassy field. The officer reported seeing the vehicle striking a number of small trees while crashing into a marsh.

When the officer made contact with Graesslin, he said he saw the officer’s emergency lights but fled because he did not want to get caught. Graesslin allegedly admitted to driving 110 mph.

Graesslin allegedly admitted to drinking at a bar and then falling asleep at a DNR lot off of Riddle Road.

The complaint alleges Graesslin admitted to being drunk and that his preliminary breath test would be a 0.20, more than twice the legal limit. The officer reported these statements were given voluntarily by Graesslin without being questioned.

The officer reported not seeing an ignition interlock device in Graesslin’s vehicle, which he is required to have following a 2016 OWI conviction.

During the traffic stop, Graesslin allegedly refused to do field sobriety tests, but agreed to provide a breath sample. The preliminary breath test recorded a 0.13. Since Graesslin’s license has been revoked he has a prohibited alcohol concentration limit of 0.02 while driving.

Graesslin is set to be back in Columbia County Court in September.