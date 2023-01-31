Lodi police remind citizens to guard against crime following recent car thefts

“You shouldn’t have to lock your house, you shouldn’t have to worry about your car being locked, people should just stick to their own property,” said Wayne Smith, Chief of the Lodi Police Department. “Unfortunately that’s not the world we live in.”

After two high-speed chases lit up the typically quiet streets of his jurisdiction just weeks apart, Smith is doubling down on his public safety warnings.

On Jan. 1, a call about suspicious activity on Arbor Valley Road ended in a chase reaching speeds up to 115 mph, according to Columbia County Sheriff Captain Todd Horn. Two stolen vehicles, one of which being driven by a 14-year-old, led the Columbia County deputies and Lodi officers on a dangerous pursuit, ending with the 14-year-old crashing into a light pole.

“Pursuits are often dangerous,” said Smith. “It’s something we try to mitigate based on the circumstances.”

The most recent pursuit, less than two weeks later, had an added layer of chaos. A common scenario, a woman sleeping in her car in the early morning hours while her husband briefly stopped off at a Poynette truck stop, turned into a carjacking and kidnapping.

“That’s a lot different than a car that was maybe just speeding and didn’t stop,” said Smith. “Not to say that either is fine.”

Smith’s review noted that around 3:30 a.m. the woman called 911, explaining to dispatch that a stranger, identified as Kyle Wagner of New York, had carjacked the car she was in, driving at dangerous speeds and refusing to let her out.

Amid the raised stakes, though, the responding officers had other circumstances on their side. Smith’s review of the chase found that multiple officers were able to position themselves in surrounding areas, prepared to locate the vehicle and bring it to a halt.

“It’s not often that we have several law enforcement officers in the area that are able to be in front of a chase and deploy spikes,” he said. “It just really showed a set of fortunate circumstances, but it showed multiple agencies really coordinating well, working well together.”

In this case, spikes were deployed three times, one of which, set by Lodi officer Caleb Hartmann, popped three of the vehicle’s tires. In the end, Wagner surrendered to police, with neither himself nor the woman harmed.

In his law enforcement career, Hartmann has only been involved in two chases, and only twice attempted to deploy the spikes. His success in slowing the stolen vehicle in this case, as well as the chase’s safe ending, are things he attributes to the responding officers’ abilities to maintain their composure in the face of chaos.

“It’s very important to concentrate on our breathing and, you know, stay calm,” said Hartmann.

“If we’re all amped up and we’re all talking on the radio at the same time, we’re not going to get that important information out.”

Apart from his gratitude for the work of his officers, Smith says incidents like these are indicative of a much larger problem: opportunistic thieves.

Even in quiet areas like Lodi and Poynette, residents must remain vigilant to protect their belongings. Lodi is among many other departments nationwide endorsing the 9 p.m. routine: As you wind down for the evening, make sure your vehicles are locked. Bring any valuables inside or conceal them. Lock all garage and house doors, and, if possible, turn on some outdoor lights.

Lodi officers also patrol neighborhoods at night, alerting home and vehicle owners if their doors are unsecured and keeping an eye out for suspicious behavior. In all, Smith says the goal is to make thefts more difficult, and therefore less common.

“Criminals will find a way,” he said. “If you make it harder for them, they will move on.”

“Whether its at a truck stop, whether it’s at your house, all of those same safety practices are a good idea and they pay off,” said Smith.