Lodi pool to open for the season in June

After two years of closure, the Lodi community pool at Goeres Park is expected to open on June 11.

Different issues in the community have kept the pool closed over the past two years. In 2020, it was the pandemic, and last year, while the pool was open, it was the lack of lifeguards that raised scheduling concerns. City officials struggled last summer to find and keep lifeguards. The pool follows state-mandated regulations regarding visitor-to-lifeguard ratio, making it impossible to keep the pool open without proper oversight.

Currently, the capacity sits at 100-115 people, who, thanks to a partnership with Lodi High School’s indoor pool staff, will be able to swim safely.

“I’m happy to report that this year ... we’re able to have staff and we will be managing (the pool) again,” said Brenda Ayers, Lodi’s city administrator. “It’s a very well used pool.”

The issue of lifeguard staffing isn’t unique to Lodi. Last week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach will be without lifeguards this summer — its third year without staffing.

The Lodi pool has been operating since 2014, when funds were raised to build it in place of an older pool originally installed in the 1930s.

Despite upgrades, such as raising the walls, adding concrete rims, and replacing the cement over the original gravel and brick, the old pool still struggled with mud and other contaminants.

Thousands of children from Lodi and surrounding communities learned to swim in the pool over the 80 years it was open, and it’s the hope of Lodi officials that memories can continue to be made in the current pool now that they have proper staffing.

“It’s a good recreation activity for kids,” said Ayers. “People enjoy it.”

The pool is free to the public, and offers changing areas, restrooms, and deck chairs. Patrons have to sign in before entering and lifeguard breaks occur at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. daily.

