Lodi resident hiking Appalachian Trail for local recreation

Lodi resident Ken Smith is days away from crossing the last item off his bucket list.

Smith, 67, is heading to Amicalola Falls in Dawsonville, Georgia, on Wednesday. From there, he’ll begin a journey estimated to last six months and take him all the way to Maine — hiking the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail.

“I like to dream big and it doesn’t come much bigger than this,” Smith said.

The arduous journey isn’t just to finish off his bucket list but for a good cause. Smith started a GoFundMe page for the expedition, dubbed “Miles for CREW,” with a goal of raising $3,000 for local recreation.

The money will go directly to Lodi’s Community Resource Enrichment Wellness (CREW) organization, which helps to fund local athletic programs, scholarships, and new log-rolling equipment. Smith, 67, is more than $1,700 into his goal to help an organization that “doesn’t turn anybody away,” regardless of finances.

For Smith, it’s a return on the investment CREW has put into the community, and into him personally. CREW director Diana Karls and her husband motivated Smith to participate in the Ironman triathlon in 2017, helping him train free-of-charge. Between the Karls’ assistance and time exercising in the Lodi pool, Smith was able to complete the triathlon three years in a row.

“They went way above and beyond and took time out of their days to help me and teach me everything I needed to know,” said Smith, who goes by the nickname “Just Earl” on the trails. “This is my way of paying back.”

In a video on Smith’s YouTube channel, Karls expressed her excitement for Smith’s hike.

“This is what we’re about. We’re about supporting community members and organizations and groups in any way that we can,” she said. “This is a big undertaking and we are honored.”

Smith will be documenting the hike in videos, which his wife, Jackie, will edit and upload to their YouTube channel, “Sconnie Badgers On The Trail.” She will be joining him on the trail for the first five weeks, returning to her job after that.

Everyone is welcome to watch the videos and follow Smith’s journey, but he’s especially motivated to press record each day for his family.

“(Recording the videos) would be me leaving my legacy behind for them to watch forever,” he said.

In total, he plans to spend around six months on the trail, accounting for inclement weather and bodily soreness. Smith says he plans on savoring every second of it.

“I don’t want to leave the trail with any regrets,” Smith said.

A couple of years ago, this hike may not have even looked possible for Smith. After his third Ironman, he sustained a knee injury that required a total replacement. His doctor advised him to slow down.

He did just that, but never let it bring him to a complete stop.

“Either I can sit around and sulk and feel sorry for myself, or I can pick myself up and learn this lesson and try to make myself stronger,” he said.

Smith chose the latter, getting the green light from his doctor to walk. Taking it slow on the trail, he says, is no problem.

“I don’t want to rush through it, I want to enjoy every second of it,” he said.

With days to go, Smith is counting down the hours before he embarks on the “adventure of a lifetime.” Looking forward, he says, he feels no fear.

“I can’t sleep at night,” Smith said. “I’m just so anxious and excited.”