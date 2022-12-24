Lodi School District adopts earlier schedule for 2023-24 school year

After receiving a waiver from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), the Lodi School District will be off to an early start for the 2023-2024 academic year.

While state law dictates that Wisconsin’s public schools must begin instruction on or after Sept. 1, Lodi Superintendent Vince Breunig requested the waiver to modify the school start and end dates. As a result, Lodi students can expect a shorter summer next year, as classes will begin in mid-August.

Prior to the waiver being requested, the school district surveyed its families and staff to gauge interest in an earlier start and end, which returned approval from 57% of survey takers.

“The district has the opportunity to set the calendar every year,” said Breunig, adding that, due to state guidelines, there is little room for change in the academic calendar. “There’s only a certain amount of things that we can really ask.”

Breunig cited many reasons for the earlier start. Sept. 1 of 2023 falls on a Friday, so returning students and staff would get just one day of instruction before the first weekend of the year. Additionally, the new schedule would allow final exam schedules among Lodi’s older students to conclude prior to winter break, allowing a “clean break” from the fall semester into the spring.

“It really kind of gave people a natural break, more of a break-break versus kind of a break, but then you’re always worried about work or school,” he said.

Another motivator for the shift is previous experience: In 2018, amid preparations for a new Lodi Primary School building, the district was granted a similar waiver, allowing it an earlier start to the summer, and more time to put the finishing touches on the new building.

“There was a lot of feedback at that time that people really liked that calendar,” Breunig said.

Lodi High School English teacher Renee Potter recalls that summer as well, noting “how nice it was to finish the year in May.”

Potter has raised two Lodi graduates, as well, and as a parent and an educator added that the earlier start makes little difference to her.

“Since it was what a majority of parents wanted, I’m glad that the school board asked the DPI for the earlier start,” she said. “I usually feel well-rested and ready to get back to work in mid-August anyway.”

However, the 43% of respondents who voted against the change have expressed concern regarding the change.

One Lodi parent and educator who asked to remain anonymous says the change has left her “irritated” for a myriad of reasons.

“I feel it was unfair to let the staff members know less than nine months in advance of this dramatic change to our contracts,” she said. “It’s not easy to take PTO days those first few days of in-service.”

Some Lodi staff members and families, she added, are now scrambling to make decisions on pre-paid vacations set for the end of August, or organize childcare for their young ones who attend school at districts starting later in the fall.

“It’s already difficult to find staff members, and now we have staff members that are going to need to find day care for kids that their schools don’t start until Sept. 1,” she said. “That’s going to add increased cost to our staff members”

Air conditioning is also an issue for some of the school buildings, which she says will be compounded when hundreds of people congregate indoors in the August heat. Another sort of heat is on her mind too: staff burnout.

“From the beginning of school to Thanksgiving is already a really long stretch with no mental breaks for teachers,” she said. “It’s two more weeks of possible burnout.

Breunig says he and his fellow educators have taken issues like these into consideration in their decision-making process, and that he understands that not everyone is going to be pleased with the new schedule.

“Regardless of when we start there’s always going to be a lot of positives and negatives,” he said. “That’s something I think we need to continue to look at.”

Breunig says the potential of an added “fall break” day in October could also be a possibility, though when it was brought to survey, he says the majority of those surveyed voted against the notion.

The change also isn’t by any means permanent. The DPI may not grant the same waiver next year.

“There’s strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “For some it’s great, others are not happy with it.”