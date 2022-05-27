Lodi students put on first live broadcast in school history

A group of Lodi High School students made history Thursday as the first in the school ever to do a live news broadcast.

The stream, which lasted around 6 minutes, was run by Renee Potters’ “Writing for Publication” class. Featuring morning announcements, yearbook and athletics reminders — and a brief parking lot segment — the broadcast was the product of nearly two years of work, according to Potter.

“I am impressed with the creativity the kids show in every broadcast,” said Potter. “They have learned so much.”

Beyond the work of her students, the broadcast was made possible by a $4,710 boost through the Compeer Financials Rural Schools Innovation Grant. Tyler Potter, the district’s director of technology and husband to Renee, won the grant for the students.

The grant is awarded to schools in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois annually, and covers developing programs, such as Potter’s broadcasts.

With the help of community member Steven Ricks, who works with theater lighting and other technology at ETC Middleton, the class selected equipment like microphones, cameras and lights to be purchased with the grant money.

While Thursday morning’s broadcast was the school’s first live news show, the class certainly isn’t the first at the school to experiment with video and news.

In 2015, Paula Tonn taught a class similar to what Potter teaches now, featuring weekly video announcements. When Potter took over the student newspaper in 2020, she also took on the idea of creating videos.

When the pandemic forced classes in the Lodi School District to be held virtually, Potter started her broadcasts. Before the high-tech equipment came into play, the students would record their segments at home and use the iMovie app to parse clips together.

Potter’s class isn’t just about broadcast, either. They take on one print newspaper each semester as well as a yearbook, keeping students busy with a variety of different types of work.

Two of those students, sophomore Tommy Lund and junior Madison Griffis, were behind the camera for the broadcast, battling audio issues and positioning the camera while their classmates addressed the student body live. Behind-the-scenes work, says Lund, is a big part of what makes the class successful.

“A lot of people help out behind the scenes,” said Lund. “I think it’s a really good learning experience.”

While the broadcast itself is the culmination of a year of team effort, Lund said he’s also getting to pursue his own personal aspirations on and off screen.

“I’ve always been into, like, making videos and posting for people,” said Lund. “For me it was mainly about creating things.”

One of his favorite creations, he says, is his pop culture segment, which his classmates have been praising him for.

“People told me they looked forward to my segment and stuff,” he said. In his younger years, Lund ran a YouTube channel, something Griffis says is on-brand for her future co-editor.

“Tommy likes the spotlight,” she added.

For her part, Griffis has done a lot of reporting work this year, covering various topics from weather to simple announcements. She said being able to experiment with different things and test the waters has allowed her and her fellow staff members to not only develop their skills, but also find their passions.

“I think being able to find our own little niche and stuff was awesome,” said Griffis. “They really kind of just gave us the baseline materials and said ‘go crazy.’”

