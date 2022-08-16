Lodi woman arrested for physical abuse of elder person

A criminal complaint filed in Columbia County alleges a Lodi woman hit an elderly person with dementia at a rehab facility and yelled at them.

Mary E. Falk, 60, has been charged with one felony count of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm — in Columbia County, according to court documents filed earlier this month.

Online records show Falk is no longer in custody after signing a $500 signature bond on Aug. 9. If convicted Falk faces up to three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision and a possible $10,000 fine.

Falk’s initial appearance was on Aug. 9 in front of Judge Troy Cross. Cross set the $500 signature bond for Falk and set standard felony conditions including Falk not being allowed to leave the state of Wisconsin or have contact with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Aug. 5:

Lodi Police were dispatched to Aspirus Divine Savior Health and Rehab Center on Clark Street in Lodi for a report of possible elder abuse on Aug. 4.

The complaint alleges a witness, who works with Falk at the health and rehab center, spoke to the Lodi Police officer about an elder abuse victim. The victim is an 87-year-old with dementia.

During a bath the witness and Falk were bathing the victim when the victim attempted to strike Falk. Falk allegedly then struck the victim in the face and yelled at the victim. The witness told police the victim’s whole body jerked after being struck.

The police officer met with the victim, but said they were unable to carry out a logical conversation with them. The complaint states that the victim denied being struck by Falk.

Falk was also questioned by police about the incident. Falk allegedly admitted to being angry and admitted to striking the victim. However, Falk stated she struck the victim in the shoulder.

Falk is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court in October.