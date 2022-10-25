Lodi woman pleads no contest in elder abuse case

A deferred prosecution agreement was reached on Tuesday in the case of a Lodi woman charged with elder abuse after she pleaded no contest to the charge.

Mary Falk, 60, pleaded no contest to the single count of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally cause bodily harm, on Tuesday in a Columbia County Courtroom in front of Judge Troy Cross. The state and defense agreed on a 12-month deferred prosecution agreement.

Falk was represented by Attorney Schuyler Boggio who said Falk’s actions in August were inappropriate but added this is the first instance she has been involved with in over 20 years of nursing experience.

Boggio said Falk has worked as a certified nursing assistant and restorative nursing assistant for 23 years and has no previous similar incidents in the workplace. He added that at 60 years old Falk has no criminal record.

Cross accepted the deferred prosecution agreement on Tuesday and told Falk if she violates any of the terms of the agreement she could be brought back for sentencing. Falk could then face the maximum of six years imprisonment and a possible $10,000 fine.

A deferred prosecution, by definition, gives the defendant time to follow certain requirements or conditions. If those are met, within 12 months in this case, the charges will be dropped.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Aug. 5:

Lodi Police were dispatched to a health and rehab center on Clark Street in Lodi for a report of possible elder abuse on Aug. 4.

The complaint alleges a witness, who works with Falk at the health and rehab center, spoke to a Lodi police officer about an elder abuse victim. The victim is an 87-year-old with dementia.

During a bath the witness and Falk were bathing the victim when the victim attempted to strike Falk. Falk allegedly then struck the victim in the face and yelled at the victim. The witness told police the victim’s whole body jerked after being struck.

The police officer met with the victim, but said they were unable to carry out a logical conversation with them. The complaint states that the victim denied being struck by Falk.

Falk was also questioned by police about the incident. Falk allegedly admitted to being angry and admitted to striking the victim. However, Falk stated she struck the victim in the shoulder.

Boggio acknowledged this on Tuesday in court and said Falk did not strike the victim in the face and that the victim was struck in the shoulder.