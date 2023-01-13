Long-term cleanup expected from butter factory fire

Portage officials continue working to control the fallout from the Associated Milk Producers Inc. fire that released butter into the city sewer system.

Public Works director Phil Livingston said the city is working with a number of consultants and cleaning companies to clean up the product that entered the sewer system as a melted liquid but solidified in the city sewers. It now needs to be physically broken up and removed.

The structure fire required an additional eight fire departments to help the Portage Fire Department Jan. 2 around 9:15 p.m. The fire started in a storage area in the AMPI building, 301 Brooks St., where there was butter being stored. It melted and began to run through the building and into the Portage Canal and sewers.

The state Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene immediately after the fire to help with the cleanup of the canal. The DNR reported approximately 20 gallons of butter flowed into the canal.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy called the fire a “major incident” for the city. He said AMPI has been very cooperative since the fire in the cleanup work.

“There was some milk fat products that were affected by the fire that leaked out of the building,” Murphy said. “The material leaked into the canal and was cleaned up virtually the next day.”

However, a large amount of product went into the floor drains of the building and into the city sewer system.

“That’s going to be a long-term cleanup and essentially extraction,” Murphy said. “We have to physically break it up and extract from the main lines before it gets to the wastewater treatment plant.”

Murphy said city staff worked quickly to stop the main intake line into the wastewater facility before the product reached the facility. He added by doing this the city avoided a major disaster.

“Crews worked diligently to get the main line open and restore operations at the wastewater treatment plant,” Murphy said.

Livingston and Murphy said the wastewater treatment plant is not operating at 100% because it is still going over options for how to deal with the congealed butter in the sewers.

Livingston has been working with utility manager Jerad Royal and the wastewater treatment staff to determine the extent of the issue and find solutions.

“We’re working with consultants as well as commercial cleaning companies to provide a remedy,” Livingston said.