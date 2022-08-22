Madison College-Portage holds successful welding camps

Over the summer Portage was a hotbed for welding courses. These courses are aimed at young people looking to get into welding.

Kallie Schultz said the welding youth and boot camps started four years ago and have been successful programs. Schultz is the campus operations coordinator for the Madison College-Portage campus, 330 W. Collins Street.

Schultz said the community and local manufacturers influenced the college’s decision to start holding these camps over the summer with an emphasis on welding.

“It’s the community that drove the college to start the youth camps and boot camps four years ago,” Shultz said. “This year we opened up the courses, which have 15 spots, in February and by March 15 all the courses were full. We have a waitlist every year.”

The youth camps, ‘Fun with Torches’, are designed for middle school students. They were held at the Portage Enterprise Center (PEC) where Madison College has a large shop where students work. All of the camps were held this summer at the PEC.

“We have about one-third of the students enrolled in these camps are returning from years past,” Schultz said. She explained that once students take ‘Fun with Torches’ they can take and advanced welding courses. Each course was four days and included learning the basics of welding, touring local manufacturer’s facilities and creating a group project.

There is also a high school welding class for older youths who want to learn the trade. Schultz said there was talk in the community of getting an adult camp after the success of the youth camps.

“We partnered with Workforce Development (of South-Central Wisconsin) to get a grant to hold the welding boot camp over the summer at the Portage Enterprise Center,” Schultz said. “There was a large group of people from all walks of life wanting to learn more about welding.

Schultz said most of the boot camp students were people looking to attain a new skill and to have fun, but some were professionals in the field that needed more training for their job.

“This is something the kids had fun doing and went home and told their parents about and now there parents are getting involved,” Schultz said. “It’s just another example of the community sort of guiding what the college can offer. Portage students really enjoy these youth camps.”

Trade Showcase

Madison College will be hosting a Skilled Trades Showcase open house on Sept. 21 at the PEC from 4 to 7 p.m. with high school students getting tours of the PEC earlier in the day.

Schultz said the showcase is an opportunity for the community to get a look at Madison College and to learn more about careers in the trades.

There will be employers there to talk about apprenticeships and apprenticeship opportunities.

“It’s a great way to connect with employers and talked about the trades,” Schultz said. “The evening will included a number of demonstrations from the campus programs as well.”

These demonstrations include welding, machine tool, diesel mechanics and agriculture technology.

The showcase is being held at the PEC, 1800 Kutzke Road, and is owned by the city of Portage. Madison College has had space at the Portage business incubator for years and Schultz said the relationship is very good just like with the community.

“We have had great support from the community,” Schultz said. “Momentum starts with the youth. There is definitely interest in the young kids in Portage to continue and you can see these kids are excited about welding.”