Madison man charged with possession, intent to deliver cocaine

A traffic stop involving a car with excessive window tint led to the arrest of a man with over 30 grams of cocaine.

Demarco A. Carter, 27, of Madison, has been charged with felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine (>15-40 grams) and misdemeanor carry concealed weapon.

If convicted on the felony count, Carter faces up to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision and up to $100,000 in fines.

There was an initial appearance held in this case on May 31. Carter appeared by video in custody for the hearing. Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt set standard felony conditions along with Carter not being allowed to possess any concealed weapons. Carter is also not permitted to possess or consume controlled substances without a valid prescription.

Judge Voigt set Carter’s signature bond at $5,000. Later on May 31 Carter signed his signature bond and was released from custody. He is also not allowed to leave the state without prior written approval from the court.

According to the criminal complaint filed on May 31 in Columbia County, a Columbia County Sheriff Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 39 in Caledonia because the vehicle allegedly had excessive window tint.

The deputy spoke with Carter who was driving the vehicle. The deputy alleged he could smell the odor of marijuana. Carter was asked about the smell and allegedly admitted to having marijuana joints and a used joint of marijuana in the vehicle.

Carter also admitted there was a firearm in the vehicle. Then at one point Carter allegedly told the deputy there was cocaine in the car.

The deputy located a backpack on the front passenger seat. The backpack allegedly contained a handgun, a digital scale with cocaine residue on it and two bags of suspected cocaine.

The residue and suspected cocaine both tested positive and the total weight of the cocaine was 31.4 grams, the complaint said.

In the criminal complaint, the deputy reported there were no items in the vehicle consistent with personal use of cocaine such as razors or straws.

Carter is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Courthouse on July 15 for a pre-trial conference.

