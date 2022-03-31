Madison man in custody following police pursuit

A Madison man wanted on outstanding warrants allegedly led Columbia County deputies on a chase Monday before being arrested the next day at a Wisconsin Dells hotel on several tentative charges, including manufacturing/distributing methamphetamine.

Paul Ripp, 49, Madison, remains in custody following his arrest Tuesday morning.

In a media release, Columbia County Sheriff Captain Jason Kocovsky said Ripp was staying a hotel in Caledonia. When deputies responded to the hotel for outstanding warrants, Ripp allegedly fled the scene in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado after he saw deputies.

The deputies attempted a traffic stop but Ripp failed to stop and led authorities on a pursuit over 7 miles, the release said.

During the pursuit a female passenger called the Sheriff’s Office to say she was going to jump out of the vehicle once it slowed down. Deputies reported seeing a woman jump from the vehicle after the vehicle slowed down, the release said.

“Deputies immediately stopped and checked her welfare and once it was determined that she was not seriously injured, they stayed with her until arrangements were made for a friend to pick her up,” Kocovsky said.

Ripp allegedly continued to refuse to stop for law enforcement. Deputies lost sight of his truck on Tritz Road, the release said, and the vehicle was later located in a wooded area in the vicinity of Tritz and Mainstreet roads.

“Deputies from Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Sauk County Sheriff’s Office utilized many resources to include searching on foot, drones, and K-9s, but despite these efforts, Ripp was not located that evening,” Kocovsky said.

On Tuesday morning, Ripp taken into custody at a hotel in Wisconsin Dells.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ripp was booked on these tentative charges:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer

Manufacture/deliver methamphetamine (338 grams or ¾ pound)

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Felony bail jumping

Misdemeanor bail jumping

Numerous traffic citations

Active warrant arrest

Kocovsky said the Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Sauk County Sheriff's Office, and Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

