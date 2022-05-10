Madison woman charged with manufacture/deliver amphetamine following traffic stop

A Madison woman was pulled over for an improper left turn in the city of Portage and a K-9 unit was called to the scene where methamphetamine was allegedly found in the vehicle.

Danielle R. Densmore, 38, has been charged with felony manufacture/deliver amphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of felony bail jumping. Densmore is also facing misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing an officer.

If found guilty on the amphetamine charge she faces fines up to $50,000 and 10 years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision.

At her initial appearance, Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set Densmore’s cash bond at $10,000 with standard felony conditions. Online records show Densmore remains in custody as of Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint filed on May 3, on April 29 around 3:15 a.m. a Portage police officer saw a vehicle make an improper left turn into a right lane.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver who identified herself as Nichole R. Densmore with a 1994 birthday. Officials looked up Nichole R. Densmore and no returns came back. The officer went back and the driver said her name was Nichole M. Densmore with a different birthday. The registered owner of the vehicle had revoked driving status.

The complaint states the driver was eventually identified as Danielle R. Densmore born in 1983. The officers requested a K-9 on the scene following the multiple instances of false information allegedly being provided and alleged suspicious activity in the vehicle during the traffic stop. A search of the vehicle resulted in finding a substance that tested positive as methamphetamine.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia and a large amount of small clear plastic bags, allegedly known by law enforcement as commonly used to distribute methamphetamine. There was also a digital scale found in Densmore’s purse that had crystalized substance on it and a glass pipe which is commonly used for smoking methamphetamine.

A firearm was also found in the vehicle and no one in the vehicle claimed ownership of it. Densmore and the two passengers all have a prior felony conviction.

The complaint alleges that additional methamphetamine was found in Densmore’s cell at the Columbia County Jail. A total of 4.9 grams of methamphetamine was found in Densmore’s possession.

Densmore is set to be back in court on May 11 for a preliminary hearing.

