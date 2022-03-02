Madison woman charged with vehicle theft after chase through Portage

Police say a Madison woman stole a vehicle in the town of Pacific and led authorities on a chase through Portage.

Chelsea M. Schwaegerl, 31, Madison, has been charged with take and drive vehicle without consent, a class H felony, vehicle operator flee/elude officer, a class I felony, and second degree recklessly endangering safety, a class G felony.

Schwaegerl is also charged with three misdemeanors including bail jumping and operating while revoked along with a traffic charge of refusing to take intoxication test after arrest.

At her initial appearance on Tuesday Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler set a cash bond at $5,000 with standard felony conditions. Online records show Schwaegerl posted the cash bond and was released from custody.

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 26 just after 2 a.m. Columbia County dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 16-51 in Pacific. A sheriff’s deputy went to the scene and spoke with two victims.

One of the victims told the officer a female had allegedly gotten into a green SUV and headed north on Highway 16-51 at a high rate of speed enroute to Portage.

Another deputy located the vehicle on West Wisconsin Street near McFarlane Road. The vehicle allegedly continued speeding through Portage without stopping or slowing down at stop sign intersections.

Two sheriff vehicles were following with one officer driving in front of the vehicle in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Schwaegerl allegedly swerved and turned east onto West Conant Street and allegedly struck the officer’s vehicle.

The complaint states the officers saw multiple pedestrians throughout the pursuit.

Schwaegerl allegedly continued to swerve to avoid the officer vehicles and drove onto the sidewalk on West Conant Street.

The vehicle then turned onto East Mullett Street, the driver lost control of the vehicle, it spun around and then attempted to leave the scene in reverse. The officer’s vehicles were able to block the vehicle.

Schwaegerl was removed from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs. A deputy confirmed Schwaegerl’s identity and that she was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Court records show Schwaegerl has two open OWI cases in Dane County from August 2020. Schwaegerl is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court on March 29 in front of Judge Todd Hepler.

