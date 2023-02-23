An Illinois man is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in Columbia County following a traffic stop last week. Authorities allegedly found almost 250 grams of methamphetamine in the car.

Vincent D. Phillips, 51, Rockford, Illinois, is facing felony charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. He has also been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

If found guilty he faces up to 25 years in prison, followed by 15 years of extended supervision for the methamphetamine charge. Phillips faces 15 years in prison with the maximum of 10 years of extended supervision for the cocaine count and 10 years in prison followed by up to five years of extended supervision for the fentanyl charge.

At his initial appearance on Feb. 20, Judge Troy Cross set Phillips cash bond at $10,000 with standard felony conditions.

Online records show Phillips has posted his cash bond last week and is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Feb. 20:

A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Lewiston on Feb. 18 after seeing a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit and with an illegal window tint.

Phillips was allegedly driving the vehicle and an officer with their K-9 partner did a free-sniff of the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the vehicle which led authorities to search the vehicle.

A bag was found near the center console of the vehicle. In the bag officers found a separate bag with 12 bindles of fentanyl inside and there was also a bag with 21 bindles of cocaine. Officers reported there were two other bags containing bindles of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The complaint alleges the bag contained a digital scale with unidentified residue on it. The complaint also alleges that the methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl tested positive for the presence of the suspected substance.

Officers found a credit card in the vehicle with Phillips’ identification on it. The credit card allegedly had cocaine residue on it and was found under the driver’s seat. There was another bag located in the back seat of the car that had $5,690 in cash along with 10 bindles of methamphetamine.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy reported 245.7 grams of methamphetamine, 18.8 grams of cocaine and 6.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Phillips is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Courthouse on March 1 for his preliminary hearing.

Close 1 of 18 OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. GALLERY - OWL-O-WEEN Poynette 2022 OWL-O-WEEN, a family Halloween event in and near Owl's Nest bar in Poynette, was on Oct. 23 in the village. 1 of 18 OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022. OWL-O-WEEN was at Owl's Nest bar in Poynette on Oct. 23, 2022.