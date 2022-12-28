Man charged with 11th OWI in Columbia County

An Oregon, Wisconsin, man has been charged with operating while intoxicated, 11th offense, after officers found him sitting in his truck covered in a blanket while the truck sat in a ditch in the town of Newport.

Matthew S. Blanchard, 59, is facing OWI, 10th and subsequent offense and three counts of felony bail jumping. If convicted of OWI Blanchard faces a maximum of 10 years in prison followed by up five years of extended supervision.

Blanchard is also charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.

Online records show Blanchard remains in custody at the Columbia County Jail. He had an initial appearance on Tuesday afternoon when his cash bond was set at $10,000 by Judge W. Andrew Voigt.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Columbia County on Dec. 22:

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a car crash near New Haven Road and Highway 127 in the town of Newport around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 20. The caller told dispatch there was a blue truck in a ditch on the side of the road with a single male occupant.

The deputy requested mutual aid from Wisconsin Dells Police until they could arrive on the scene. Around 1:10 a.m. the deputy arrived and spoke with the Dells officer who said Blanchard was in the truck’s driver seat covered in a blanket. The truck was allegedly located between Highway 16 and 127 in the ditch facing north.

Blanchard talked to officers in a squad car due to the cold weather. He refused to provide any details at this time and was “frequently rambling without much clarity.”

The deputy observed Blanchard allegedly had glossy eyes, slurred speech and occasionally was incoherent during their interaction. The Wisconsin Dells officer explained that Blanchard struggled to keep his balance on the scene and needed assistance to walk.

The complaint alleges Blanchard repeatedly denied EMS medical treatment. The officers noted there were no other cars or pedestrians in the area of the crash and didn’t see many footprints or tire marks near the crash.

Around 1:26 a.m. Blanchard was placed under arrest and said he would not submit to a blood test. He was then transported to an area hospital for a legal blood draw.

The deputy alleged that during the drive to the hospital Blanchard made a number of voluntary statements including that he was at the crash to help a friend get out of the ditch. Officers eventually contacted this friend that is identified as witness in the complaint.

The witness told the officer they were not in Columbia County and had not been contacted by Blanchard for help getting out of the ditch.

The complaint includes records of Blanchard’s previous OWI convictions. The first was in 1991 and the 10th was in 2012. The complaint also includes a number of open cases in Adams County where Blanchard is out on bond as the defendant. It includes a charge of physical abuse of elder person and intimidation of a victim/threat of force.

There is a pre-trial conference set in this case in February.