Man charged with delivering fentanyl to minors

A Lyndon Station man is facing two counts of delivering a controlled substance to minors.

Tyler R. Fassett, 26, has been charged with delivery of fentanyl and delivery of methamphetamine in Columbia County. If convicted on the fentanyl charge he faces 10 years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. He could face up to 7.5 years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision if convicted on the methamphetamine charge.

Both counts include modifiers for a repeater offense since Fassett was convicted of felony possess drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine in Juneau County in 2017. The modifiers on the charges could lead to longer prison sentences for Fassett if he is convicted of the alleged charges.

Court records show Fassett was also charged and convicted of sexual assault of a child in Juneau County in a 2017 court case. Both previous convictions are referred to in a criminal complaint filed in Columbia County. The complaint includes two other people charged in connection with Fassett.

Gabriel V. Eickhoff, 22, and George E. Eickhoff, 17, both of Wisconsin Dells, are also facing charges in this case. Gabriel Eickhoff has been charged with obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. George Eickhoff is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Online records show Fassett remains in Columbia County Jail following his arrest. At his initial appearance on Aug. 3, Fassett’s cash bond was set at $10,000 with standard felony conditions.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Aug. 3:

Fassett allegedly exited a vehicle prior to a traffic stop in the town of Newport on County Highway O on Aug. 1. A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy saw him leave the car and run into a cornfield.

The deputy lost sight of Fassett, but Fassett’s wallet was found in the cornfield. The deputy then spoke with the driver and front passenger of the vehicle, George and Gabriel Eickhoff.

Gabriel Eickhoff initially said she didn’t know Fassett and they had just picked him up from a gas station to give him a ride. She later identified Fassett as her boyfriend and said they were living together in Wisconsin Dells.

When officers arrived at the home they saw Fassett exit George Eickhoff’s bedroom. Fassett allegedly told authorities in an interview that although he ran from the police he had planned to turn himself in because he has an active warrant.

A search warrant was executed in the room and two small plastic bags were found in the bedroom Fassett and George Eickhoff were sharing. One contained 0.8 grams of methamphetamine and the other contained 0.6 grams of fentanyl.

George Eickhoff told officers that Fassett gave him both plastic bags. He said Fassett allegedly instructed him to hide the bags when he returned from running away from the police.

A pre-trial conference in Fassett’s case is scheduled for Sept. 2.