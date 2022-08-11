Man charged with sexual assault of child

A Columbus man has been charged with sexual assault of a child, according to court documents filed in Columbia County last week.

Joshua P. Selje, 31, is facing felony charges of first degree sexual assault of a child/sexual contact with a child under 13 years old. If convicted, Selje faces up to 40 years in prison followed by up to 20 years of extended supervision.

Online records show Selje is no longer in custody after posting a $5,000 cash bond. At his initial appearance his cash bond was set with standard felony conditions and no unsupervised contact with children.

According to the criminal complaint filed on August 3:

A witness spoke to a Fall River Police Officer on June 2 about a 12-year-old being sexually assaulted between 2018 and 2020. The witness said the assault caused behavioral problems over the last four years for the victim.

The witness alleged that a man had touched the victim, showed the victim pornography and touched the victim’s genitals. The witness also told police Selje allegedly forced the victim to touch Selje’s genitals.

A forensic interview of the victim was conducted at Safe Harbor in Madison and was observed by a Fall River Police Officer. The victim alleged when they were 8 to 10 years old they were touched by a man possibly during a Fourth of July holiday two to four years ago.

The victim alleged that they were sleeping in the basement following the celebration when a man woke up the victim and showed the victim a video on his phone and began touching the victim’s genitals.

The complaint alleges Selje forced the victim to perform oral sex on Selje. The victim told police they told Selje "no" but Selje continued to force the oral sex.

Fall River Police spoke with another witness related to the victim. This second witness told police that they have a Memorial Day weekend party every year. They also recalled that the victim and Selje were both at the celebration in 2018 on Friday and Saturday.

The criminal complaint states the assault occurred on or about May 25-26 in 2018 in Fall River.

During a photo lineup conducted by the Fall River Police, the victim identified Selje as the person who assaulted him.

The complaint states an officer spoke to Selje and he allegedly admitted that he knew the victim and a member of their family.

Selje is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Courthouse on Aug. 22 for a pre-trial conference.