Man charged with theft by contractor

A Wisconsin man has been charged in Columbia County after allegedly taking $10,000 from a Wisconsin Dells couple. He is also facing felony charges of theft by contractor in multiple counties around the state.

Court documents allege the man and his wife were engaging in unethical business practices by depositing customer checks into a business account and then depositing the money into a personal account.

Tyler D. Hansen, 51, Fort Atkinson, is facing one felony count of theft by contractor, between $10,000 and $100,000, after a victim reported he never completed a home improvement project in Wisconsin Dells.

Hansen appeared in court via video from the county jail on Tuesday for his initial appearance. Judge Troy Cross set his cash bond at $10,000 after district attorney Brenda Yaskal argued that a signature would not be substantial, citing bail jumping charges Hansen is facing in another county.

If found guilty Hansen could face up to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision and a potential fine of $25,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Columbia County on Jan. 17:

In June 2022 Columbia County Sheriff Officers were dispatched to a home in Wisconsin Dells. The victim said they had entered into a contract with Ecoview, a Madison-based company, but the home improvement work was never completed. The victim told officers they had given the company just over $10,000 as the first half of the total estimated project cost.

A sheriff’s officer identified Tyler Hansen as the owner of Ecoview with his wife. The couple own a number of these types of companies including one called Weathersealed.

During the investigation the victim explained Hansen had agreed to do siding on the home. The total quote was $20,045 and Hansen asked the victim for half the quote as a deposit for the project. A contract was signed in April 2021.

After the victim was told it would take up to six weeks for the materials to arrive, Hansen began making excuses about why the work had not begun. A year later, the siding arrived but it was the wrong siding.

The complaint states a detective spoke with Hansen’s wife Jennifer Hansen. She allegedly admitted that she and her husband had been engaging in unethical business practices. She said they had eight different companies and would deposit checks into a business account.

Jennifer Hansen allegedly admitted that the money would be taken out of the business account and put into a safe deposit box or a personal bank account to prevent customers from asking for a refund.

She told officers she cleared the cash from the safe deposit box after Tyler Hansen was charged with contractor fraud in Dane County.

When Tyler Hansen spoke with officers he allegedly admitted to using money from the business account to pay his monthly child support costs. He admitted to never completing the siding job in the Dells and used the money to buy a child’s bed and other non-business expenses.

The complaint outlines other open cases for which Hansen is facing contractor fraud charges. It includes two open felony cases in Dane County and one in Green Lake County. The complaint shows that a state agency is investigating Hansen and his wife Jennifer’s LLCs in cases of contractor fraud in 16 Wisconsin counties.