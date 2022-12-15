Man charged with theft by contractor

A contractor is facing up to three years in prison for taking money for a project that was never completed.

Jesse L. Larmay, 42, Markesan, has been charged with felony theft by contractor, between $5,000 and $10,000, after promising to redo a couple’s driveway in Columbus.

If found guilty Larmay could face up to three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision for the felony charge.

At an initial appearance on Dec. 6, Larmay’s signature bond was set at $500. Online records show Larmay is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Columbia County on Dec. 6:

A Columbus Police Officer responded to a complaint at a home on Hamilton Street in Columbus. The officer was informed that two victims had entered into a contract with Larmay Construction and Jesse Larmay to have the home's concrete driveway redone.

The victims told the officer they gave Larmay a check for $6,500 for the project, including supplies, on Aug. 12 and as of Nov. 25 no work had been done. The check represented half of the total cost of the project.

The complaint alleges the check was cashed on Aug. 15. The victims told the officer Larmay said the project would start in August.

Then the start date of the project was pushed back to September and the victims last contacted Larmay on Sept. 20. The victims attempted to contact Larmay in October to cancel the contract and request the $6,500 be returned.

The officer spoke with Larmay on Nov. 26. Larmay allegedly told the officer he stopped contacting the victims because he was “tired of repeating himself” when explaining the project delays to the victims. He then said he would mail the victims a refund by Dec. 3.

On Dec. 4, the victims reported they had not received their $6,500 back from Larmay and Larmay allegedly did not give any reason for why he had not returned the money.

There is a pre-trial conference set in this case for Dec. 27.

GALLERY: 18th Annual Pardeeville Community Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show 18th Annual Pardeeville Car and Truck Show