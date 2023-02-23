A former Kenosha man has been found guilty of stealing over $10,000 from a Portage restaurant in the summer of 2021.

Adam R. Bileck, 41, was found guilty by a jury of his peers at a jury trial last week at the Columbia County Courthouse on charges of burglary of a building, possession of burglarious tools and felony bail jumping.

Bileck was also found guilty of misdemeanor criminal damage to property. His sentencing is scheduled for May to give time for a pre-sentence investigation to be completed. The jury trial was three days from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17.

Online court records show the jury deliberated for about 2.5 hours before coming back with the verdict of guilty on all counts. Bileck faces up to 7.5 years in prison followed by up to five years of extended supervision for the burglary charge. He could be sentenced up to 4.5 years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for the bail jumping and burglarious tools counts.

Portage police officers worked with Burlington police on this case.

“At the time of the Portage burglary, Bileck was out of jail on bond for a felony charge in Kenosha County and under investigation and suspect for similar type crimes throughout the State of Wisconsin,” Portage police Captain Daniel Garrigan said following the verdict.

According to the criminal complaint file on Aug. 2, 2021:

On July 28, Portage police were contacted by the Burlington Police Department alerting them that Bileck was a suspect in a number of burglaries and that he might be in Portage.

Burlington officers told Portage officers Bileck’s vehicle had been tracked to Portage with GPS. Bileck was a suspect in as many as 70 different burglaries in and outside of Wisconsin.

Burlington officers said they have numerous videos of a large man breaking into a restaurant with a crowbar or pry bar though the door of a drive-thru window. The suspect then entered the restaurant and disabled the cameras by either pulling them off the wall or smashing them on the ground.

The suspect cut triangle holes into the safe and removed the money. Burlington officers added that in the videos the suspect then poured a liquid over the safe, possibly to remove DNA evidence.

The complaint continues, Burlington identified Bileck as a suspect. He is 6’ 9” and approximately 275 lbs, drives a mini-van similar to those used in the Burlington burglaries. Bileck has a history of small burglaries; he was caught in the act in Nebraska and Colorado in 2008.

Burlington police had been tracking Bileck’s vehicle in real time and would notify Portage when it was mobile.

Around 1 a.m. on July 28, Burlington police advised Portage police that Bileck’s vehicle was leaving the Portage area. A Portage police officer checked the scene where the vehicle had been.

The complaint states he went to La Tolteca on New Pinery Road to check on the building. A Portage officer saw what appeared to be fresh pry marks on a door around the deadbolt.

Portage police contacted the owner of La Tolteca, who said the door was not as secure as it usually is and that the pry marks were new. They went inside and saw the safe on the floor with a triangle hole cut out of it and a camera was lying on the ground.

The owner told officers that around $11,000 was missing from the safe. Portage Police reviewed surveillance video and saw a man pulling a camera out of the wall along with the wiring.

Bileck was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol and taken into custody. Authorities then executed a search warrant for his vehicle.

During the search, a pair of toolboxes were found with various drilling, cutting including circular blades and a pry bar. Officers believe the pry bar, an angle grinder and the blades could have been used in the burglary. Authorities also found $11,695 in cash in Bileck’s vehicle.

Bileck is set to be back in Columbia County Courthouse for a sentencing hearing on May 9.