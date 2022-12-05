Man gets life without possibility of parole for 30 years

A West Allis man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years for breaking into a home in the town of Leeds and killing a man.

Jason Kijewski, 45, will be in his 80s before he is eligible to apply for parole after he pleaded guilty to shooting Keith Wolf in 2019. Kijewski is already serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery in Juneau County and will begin his life sentence in 2032 and will be eligible for parole in 2062, when he will be 85. He has also been ordered to pay over $67,000 in restitution.

Kijewski pleaded guilty earlier this month to entering Wolf’s home and shooting him in September 2019. He was charged 17 months later with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Justice and DNA evidence.

Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt said at a hearing on Monday morning that Kijweski’s moral compass was broken and set the sentence to run consecutively with the Juneau County charge of armed robbery.

“You have the ability to ignore that moral compass,” Voigt said. He added that the randomness of the killing has shattered the lives of the family and community members who were scared about this happening to them for a year-and-a-half while Kijewski continued living his life.

The courtroom was full of friends and family offering support for the family of Keith Wolf on Monday morning. Several family members, including Wolf's wife and mother, spoke about Keith Wolf as a son, brother and father, stating that he was a caretaker for his parents, a loving brother and a friend that brought joy into the lives of people who met him.

A letter written by Wolf’s daughter was read in court on Monday morning. The letter explains the child lost her biggest cheerleader that day and will no longer have a dad to go on camping trips, watch the sunset and tell stories together forever. A couple of the victim impact statements requested the Kijewski be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Kijewski addressed the court before Voigt set his sentence. During his brief remarks he apologized to the family and said he would give anything to take back his actions from Sept. 27, 2019.

“I am sorry for the terror I put you through,” Kijewski said.

Kijewski’s attorney Claire Edwards asked for the sentence to be life with parole eligibility after 20 years to be able to spend more time with his family. Edwards also shared letters, which were entered into evidence, between Kijewski and his wife. She said these letters show Kijewski has accepted responsibility for killing Wolf and that he would do anything he could to take back his actions of that day.

Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal questioned Kijewski’s moral compass when talking about the need to protect the public. She asked what would happen next time Kijewski’s wife kicks him out after an argument.

She also asked how should the court system handle a 45-year-old man who doesn’t know the difference between right and wrong when addressing the possibility of Kijewski re-offending.

Over that 17 months the Keith’s family and community were questioned multiple times. Yaskal explained that hundreds of people were interviewed while Kijewski continued living his life, including any cell phone owner who was in the area of the crime scene, as well as traffic on the interstate.

Yaskal gave an overview of the timeline of events, in this case, after the victim impact statements were read in court. She explained in September 2019 Jason Kijewski had an argument with his wife and he left their home. Kijewski then drove around aimlessly until ending up in Columbia County in the town of Leeds needing money.

Kijewski came upon the house where the Wolf family lived. When Keith Wolf and his wife heard a noise, Wolf went to investigate. When his wife heard the gunshot she took her daughter upstairs to hide.

Yaskal said that Kijewski left the home after shooting Wolf with a single shot and then continued to Juneau County where he committed the armed robbery, a charge he pleaded guilty to last year.

DNA was used to develop Kijewski as a lead suspect in the case. He was questioned by West Allis Police and the face mask used during the interview was used to match his DNA to the crime scene in Leeds.

In February 2021, Kijewski admitted to investigators he shot and killed Keith Wolf with his gun. Two weeks ago Kijewski pleaded guilty to the charge in Columbia County for first-degree intentional homicide.