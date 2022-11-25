Man pleads guilty to 2019 Columbia County murder

A West Allis man charged with the 2019 murder of a Columbia County man has reached a plea deal with prosecutors days before his trial was set to begin.

On Wednesday, 45-year-old Jason Kijewski pleaded guilty to one first-degree intentional homicide charge for his role in the death of Keith Wol in September 2019. Kijewski allegedly shot Wolf in the head while burglarizing Wolf’s Town of Leeds home.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed not to object to any requests for extended supervision after 30 years if Kijewski is found eligible at his December 5 sentencing hearing. Prosecutors also agreed to drop a burglary while armed charge.

Kijewski claimed that he’d randomly chosen Wolf’s home to burglarize because he needed money, and that he’d never met Wolf or been to Columbia County prior to that night. He added that the killing had not been planned.

After over a year of investigation, Kijewski was arrested in March 2021 after being connected to the crime through DNA taken from the mask he was wearing during a police interview in January 2021.

In April, Kijewski rejected a different plea deal that prosecutors at the time called their “last best offer.” Kijewski was scheduled to stand trial starting Nov. 29 before he accepted the current plea deal.