Man sentenced for delivery of amphetamine after being charged with reckless homicide

A man was sentenced on Tuesday in Columbia County Court for his involvement in a case in which he was initially charged with homicide.

Gabriel Munoz, 34, was ordered to three years in state prison followed by three years of extended supervision after he pleaded no contest and was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine and manufacture/deliver amphetamine in a pair of 2021 cases.

Munoz and another man were initially charged with first degree reckless homicide, party to the crime as prosecutors planned to prove they sold the drugs that killed the victim.

However, on Tuesday in court, Columbia County Assistant District Attorney Jordan Lippert explained they didn’t go forward with a jury trial on the homicide charge because an expert would not have been able to prove the victim died from the substance supplied by Munoz.

The criminal complaint filed in this case stated the final autopsy report showed the victim died as a result of mixed drug intoxication. The victim had methamphetamine and fentanyl in their system when they died.

“This is a tragic situation from every angle,” Judge W. Andrew Voigt said.

Voigt said that he is seeing more cases like this throughout the community. Voigt said he was in court the week before with a woman who was released that day and a few days later she died of a fatal overdose.

Columbia County has had at least 36 fatal drug overdoses since 2020 according to statements made by county officials.

A member of the victim’s family spoke at the sentencing hearing on Wednesday. They said they hoped Munoz could get help and overcome his addiction.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Nov. 12, 2021:

A Portage Police Officer responded to the Ridge Motor Inn in Portage for a person not breathing on March 12. The officer was assisted by the reporting party and found the victim on the stairs.

EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead. On March 15 police interviewed Munoz who had met the victim at the Ridge Motor Inn. The victim and two other people were looking for drugs and Munoz allegedly knew someone who could get drugs.

Munoz and the victim allegedly drove to Reedsburg for a half ounce of methamphetamine which cost the victim $450. When police searched Munoz’s motel room they found a substance that Munoz believed to be heroin but was tested and came back positive for fentanyl.

On Tuesday Munoz’s attorney Amanda Riek said that the law that first charged Munoz was overreaching. She said Munoz should not have been charged under the Len Bias Laws which have potential life sentences for distributing drugs that lead to the death of a person.

Before Judge Voigt handed down the sentence, Munoz made a brief statement.

“I just want to apologize to the family,” Munoz said. “I’m sorry to the community for my actions.”

Voigt said he understood the sentencing guidelines had been put together by Lippert and Riek so Munoz can get into a substance abuse program with the Department of Corrections and told Munoz to take advantage of the program.

“Take advantage of this opportunity. It’s the path you have to walk,” Voigt said to Munoz before the sentencing hearing concluded. “I, too, hope you succeed and one day be a productive member of society.”