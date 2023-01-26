Man takes car at truck stop with woman still inside

A woman was trapped in her own vehicle and begged to be let out after it was allegedly taken by a man and driven erratically from a Dekorra truck stop. Instead, the driver continued driving while telling the woman her family was dead and that he had stolen the car to save her and himself.

Kyle M. Wagner, 51, Tonawanda, New York, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, false imprisonment, attempt to flee or elude an officer and possession of methamphetamine.

Wagner could face a maximum of three years in prison and three years of extended supervision if found guilty on each count of operating without the owner’s consent and false imprisonment.

A search warrant was executed on Wagner’s vehicle that was still at the Dekorra truck stop when the victim’s car was initially taken. The inventory from the warrant includes a small plastic bag with 0.6 grams of methamphetamine, liquid methamphetamine in a syringe and a pen shell with suspected methamphetamine residue.

Wagner was in court on Jan. 20 for his initial appearance in front of Judge Troy Cross. Cross set Wagner’s cash bond at $40,000 with standard felony conditions and no contact with the victims.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Jan. 20 in Columbia County:

A sheriff’s sergeant received a report from dispatch of a suspicious gray Volkswagen on Jan. 14 around 3:25 a.m. The man driving the vehicle was allegedly not letting the woman in the backseat exit the vehicle.

Another victim is identified in the complaint as the husband who was talking with authorities, saying the Volkswagen was stolen with his wife in the backseat.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Lodi Police Department worked together to find the vehicle. Around 4:00 a.m. a sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle on State Highway 188 near the intersection of County Highway J.

The deputy turned on the emergency lights and siren, but Wagner did not slow down. Wagner allegedly drove through a stop sign at State Highway 188 and Gastrow Road travelling at around 90 mph.

The deputy reported the vehicle traveling at high rates of speed, crossing the center line of the road, taking sharp corners and putting oncoming traffic at risk.

A Lodi police officer put spike strips at the intersection of State Highway 60 and McCully Road. The Volkswagen drove over the spikes and continued into the city of Lodi.

The complaint alleges that the vehicle had lost its tires but Wagner kept driving. Wagner allegedly drove into a concrete barrier and went off the road. He got back on State Highway 113 traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. A state trooper performed a pit maneuver that caused the Volkswagen to crash into a guardrail and come to a stop.

The victim inside the vehicle was reported safe as Wagner was removed and taken into custody. Officers spoke with Wagner who said he didn’t remember everything from the incident, but did recall driving someone else’s car. Wagner told another officer that he had used fentanyl earlier that day and methamphetamine about 10 hours before being arrested.

The victim reported she woke up in the backseat of the vehicle while Wagner was driving very fast. The victim told authorities Wagner seemed scared when driving and that he kept saying things like “I am saving you” and “they want to kill you.”

The victim also said she asked Wagner to stop the vehicle to let her out. Throughout the chase he said he could not stop the car. At one point Wagner allegedly told the victim members of her family were dead.

Wagner, according to the victim, seemed to be attempting to drive the vehicle into a bridge or into water.

Online records show Wagner remains in custody and is due back in Columbia County Court on Feb. 20 for a pre-trial conference.

