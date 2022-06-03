Manthey to be inducted into Portage High School Hall of Fame

Ken Manthey worked in the Portage Police Department for over 40 years, serving the last 18 years as Police Chief. It is this service to the community that got him nominated for the Portage High School Hall of Fame.

Manthey will be inducted into the PHS HOF next month. This story is part of a series highlighting the 2022 PHS HOF inductees. The PHS HOF was created to recognize distinguished alumni or other people who have accomplished athletic, professional and civic feats to better the Portage community.

For More Information Tickets for the PHS HOF ceremony are $30 per person and space is limited. To reserve your seat at the event, checks should be made out to “GPYEF” and mailed to: Portage Community School District, Attn: Suzi Hemler, 305 E. Slifer St., Portage. More information on the GPYEF can be found at gpyef.org.

Tom Drury nominated Manthey for the HOF for his service in the Portage Police Department but also because he has a deep connection with service.

“Ken’s faith is very important to him and he takes his service seriously in the community,” Drury said. “He was very involved when it came to community-based policing.”

In an interview, Manthey said there were a pair of programs he was very proud of that the community was involved in — the citizen police academy and the VIP, or Volunteers in Police.

“These people got to go through some of our training,” Manthey said. “That is how they got a deeper appreciation for what the police do and go through.”

Drury sits on the Portage Police and Fire Commission and has known Manthey for more than three decades.

“As chief, Ken was always modest and approachable,” Drury said. “He has a unique ability to always find the good in a person or in a situation.”

Manthey biography

Manthey was born in 1956 and raised in Portage. He graduated from Portage High School in 1975 and continued his education at Madison Area Technical College where he earned an associate degree in the Police Science Program.

“It’s such an honor to receive this recognition. Back then I never would have thought this would happen,” Manthey said.

A month after graduation, he was hired by the Portage Police Department as a dispatcher. In 1979 he went to the Police Academy in La Crosse where he was at the top of his class. He then became a patrol officer on the midnight shift.

In 1980, Manthey was awarded the Officer of the Year Award by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers Association.

The following year he met his wife Beth and has been married for over 41 years. The couple have two daughters, Emily and Rachel.

As he continued to work in the department, he was guided by his faith which drew him to serve his community.

“I believe God puts each of us down here for a purpose,” Manthey said. “I was fulfilling that purpose by serving with the Portage Police Department. My faith has been helpful getting through some very difficult situations in that job.”

But that service goes beyond just the Police Department. Drury said Manthey was involved early on with the heroin and opioid epidemic in Columbia County.

“It was about 7 or 8 years ago and he stepped in as PARCC was starting,” Drury said of Prevention and Response Columbia County. The group formed in 2015 to find out how to decrease substance use in the county.

“He is always the first to step forward and address these things affecting the community,” Drury said.

Memorable cases

Manthey said he recalls three cases with the Portage Police that have always stuck with him because the guilty people were locked up and could not hurt anyone anymore.

In 1990, Manthey was working as a detective when a man was convicted and sentenced to 120 years in prison after sexually assaulting six different children.

“It was rewarding at the end of that case to see he got sentenced for six felony counts,” Manthey said. “Because I knew he couldn’t harm any more children.”

The second case was in 1993 with similar circumstances. A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison, where he later died, after sexually assaulting family members.

“There is satisfaction in protecting other potential victims in these cases,” Manthey said.

The final case was during Manthey’s tenure as Chief of Police in 2007. An 11-year-old had been tortured in a house on Oneida Street. Manthey said he was told by authorities it was the worst torture case they had ever seen.

In 2007, the Daily Register reported, “In addition to being severely dehydrated and close to developing pneumonia, the boy had third-degree burns on 10 to 19 percent of his body and second-degree burns on 20 percent of his body when found.”

“All three adults that were connected to that case were given long prison sentences,” Manthey said. “I believe the detective and the attorney in the case are still close and in contact with the child.”

In 2020, Manthey stepped down as Police Chief for Portage Police and became the Police Chaplain for the department and for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Manthey started a county-wide chaplain program after being asked by Sheriff Roger Brandner.

“I’ve been in The Gideons International for 25 years and that experience has helped me as chaplain,” Manthey said.

After forming the county-wide program, Manthey began reaching out to religious leaders in Columbia County and asked them to help cover the area. Two years later, there are chaplains all over the county working with law enforcement.

“It’s another way I get to serve. Some of the nice parts are attending swearing-in ceremonies and reading the invocation at events like the Portage Police Awards Ceremony,” Manthey said. “But I am also helping people dealing with the loss. These are people handling the hardest events in their lives — the loss of a loved one.”

It’s a role for which Manthey is well-suited.

“He helped people as chief but has been helping them all the time. He is always there for others,” Drury said. He added Manthey calls employers to help people find jobs, he calls people when they are in the hospital.

“He is always there for others,” Drury said. “He’s a good man, a good person who has made a significant impact on this community.”

Manthey’s newest venture is as a comfort dog handler with his wife.

“It’s a very fulfilling role,” Manthey said. “We visit with shut-ins, people in nursing homes and in hospitals and people really appreciate the comfort the dogs bring.”

Manthey also appreciates that the dog is the center of attention.

“It’s nice to be doing this stuff behind the scenes now,” Manthey said. “People aren’t paying attention to us because the focus is on the dogs.”

