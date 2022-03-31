Maple Syrup Festival returns to MacKenzie Center this weekend

Breakfast enthusiasts and nature lovers alike are preparing for the return of the MacKenzie Center’s Maple Syrup Festival.

On Saturday, Center employees will celebrate maple season with members of the public for the first time in two years, featuring live music, horse-drawn wagon rides and a scavenger hunt, among other things. Park manager Aaron Loenhorst compares the event to the end of a long winter.

“It is just a great experience to be able to get outdoors,” he said. “It is wonderful to have the students back on property, to have volunteers who love to be involved.”

The event is the “highlight” of the Center’s maple program, which dates back over 40 years, according to Loenhorst. Wisconsin’s maple syrup tradition has been in place much longer though, spanning thousands of years.

Educators at the center spend much of their time teaching visiting students about the Ho-Chunk and Ojibwe tribes among others, and their methods of collecting and processing maple sap into syrup through cooking and filtration. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture ranked Wisconsin fourth out of the 50 states in maple syrup production. Loenhorst said it's important that Center visitors understand the history of the state's maple tradition.

“We try to highlight that heritage as best we can,” said Loenhorst. “Our hope is that our program helps to teach about the wonder of processing maple syrup and the rich history that’s involved.”

Every year in March, Center visitors are led past about 120 maple trees, which are made up of several varieties of maple trees. The visitors observe the taps drawing the sap from the trees and the buckets it drips into. Typically, the maple program brings in around 1,300 students each March, and up to 200 gallons of sap.

“It’s really quite labor intensive,” Loenhorst said.

The educators themselves say they come away with new knowledge each maple season.

Austyn Long started as an educator at the Center in August, and has been learning about Wisconsin’s maple season and all it entails since then.

“I’m learning so much about how maple syrup is made,” Long said. “I’m excited to kind of see it all happen.”

Saturday’s forecast calls for a chance of rain, so Center employees recommend coats and boots for those planning to attend the festival. The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Concessions will be available, and raffles will take place throughout the day, with funds supporting the Friends of the MacKenzie Center organization.