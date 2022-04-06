Marquette Co. Sheriff deputy fired following allegations of sexual solicitations of a minor

A Marquette County Sheriff Deputy has been fired for allegedly soliciting sexual activities from a minor.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting an external criminal investigation of Deputy Travis Bittelman.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office will be conducting an internal investigation and review their policies.

A statement released by Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath said Bittelman was arrested Wednesday on preliminary charges of inappropriate sexual behavior and his employment with the department has been terminated.

Konrath said the sheriff's office was aware of a video on YouTube claiming to show an off-duty officer soliciting sexual activities with a minor.

"These are very serious allegations that our agency is deeply concerned about. The investigation of this matter is multi-faceted," Konrath said.

"The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining public trust and the safety of our community. If anyone has any credible information related to this case, they are encouraged to come forward by calling the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office at 608-297-2115. You can remain anonymous if you wish by calling Marquette County Crime Stoppers at 800-297-8477(TIPS)," Konrath said.

Konrath said the department plans to share the investigation when it's completed.

