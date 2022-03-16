Masking guidelines relaxed throughout Columbia County schools

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last month communities where hospitals aren't under high strain could relax masking protocols, many Columbia County school districts have done away with mandatory masking.

Some districts did away with required masking months ago, while others made the move more recently. Columbia County is considered to have low community spread of the coronavirus — areas where the CDC no longer recommends mandatory masking.

The Pardeeville School District was ahead of the CDC in easing up on masking, making face coverings optional beginning on Nov. 29. Buses in the district have had an optional policy on masking since March 1.

District Administrator Jason LeMay says around 5% to 10% of Pardeeville students and staff still wear masks.

Lodi schools, on the other hand, moved to make masks optional in schools on Feb. 25. According to Lodi Superintendent Vince Breunig, the district remains vigilant in monitoring cases and contact tracing. COVID testing is still being offered at Lodi High School. While masking in the district is still recommended, Breunig, like LeMay, says many in the district have chosen to go without.

“The vast majority are not wearing masks,” Breunig said. “I think with the school and CDC both moving away from required masking, people who may have been hesitant to go without a mask have felt more comfortable going without a mask.”

In the Poynette School District, school board members moved to end the mask mandate on March 1. The mandate ended earlier for Rio students on Feb. 16. While the district continues to monitor positive COVID cases, Rio is no longer contact tracing.

Like Lodi, the Poynette and Rio school districts are also offering testing. However, Rio superintendent Craig Vetter says that in his district, tests aren't in high demand.

"We have been offering COVID testing in our schools for a number of months," he said. "Not too many are utilizing the testing at this time."

In neighboring Dane County, where the Madison School District still requires masks to be worn indoors and on buses, things look a lot different. Transmission levels in both counties are currently listed as low on the CDC website.

According to CDC data, Columbia County has a seven-day average of 31 new cases each day, contrasting Dane County's average of 423.