Portage Mayor Mitch Craig said city officials will meet this weekend to interview candidates for city administrator and select the top candidates for board recommendation. The city council is also set to vote at their next meeting to approve a new city clerk.
Earlier this month, former city clerk Marie Moe, who worked for the city for 34 years, and former city administrator Shawn Murphy retired and the city hired Public Administration Associates LLC to help in the search for their replacements.
Craig announced on Thursday night during his mayoral report that the city intends on offering the position of city clerk to current deputy clerk Rebecca Ness. Craig said a panel of citizens and council members interviewed candidates for the clerk position.
People are also reading…
- Video captures sweet moment between Dodge County sheriff's dog and his handler
- Madison-area man on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday night said taping was a whirlwind
- Owners of popular Fremont cheese factory found dead; son reported in custody
- Waupun man charged with possession of child pornography
- Why Waupun boys basketball coach stepped down after 4 seasons
- One killed in traffic crash on US Highway 151 on-ramp in Beaver Dam
- Filling a niche: Former Beaver Dam resident now a ninja
- Check your sofa cushions for a valuable Wisconsin quarter
- Milwaukee boy asks for donations to save Waupun Ice Arena instead of birthday gifts
- 10 area high school softball players to know this spring
- Cheers: Dells couple opens newfangled taproom in Baraboo
- Meet the WiscNews All-Area boys and girls wrestling teams
- A chorus of support for Baraboo School District’s music program
- Pair devise fraud scheme using Columbus bank
- Area high school softball conference favorites, contenders and things to know
“It was a unanimous decision (and) after that point that we make an offer to Ness to accept the position,” Craig explained. He added the city is currently finalizing their offer to Ness.
“We will get the paperwork to her (Friday) to sign,” Craig said. “As soon as it’s approved by council at the next meeting Rebecca Ness will be the new city clerk for the city of Portage.”
The panel of citizens and city staff members were set to interview the four candidates for city administrator Friday. They will then meet on Saturday in closed session to select the top one or two candidates to offer the position.
“There were five but one candidate dropped out,” Craig said. “Now we will be interviewing (Friday) for that position. We will be taking recommendations from the panel of citizens and the panel of the staff.”
Craig added, “Hopefully we will be able to recommend one or two candidates. But if one candidates stands out with head and shoulders above the rest there may not be a need to select two finalists.”
Once a final candidate is selected the full board will vote on hiring them, mostly likely at their next meeting on April 13. That will be the same meeting the council will vote on Ness’s hiring.
Art Attack brushes up funds for Portage schools
Though it isn't an Olympic sport (at least, not yet) speed-painting can be a good way to raise some Monet.
At least, that's what Baraboo-based artist and art supply shop owner Brett Klawitter has discovered. Klawitter recently held his second ever Art Attack event at the Portage Center for the Arts, bringing local artists together for three rounds of friendly competition and messy speed-painting.
Artists entered each round with blank canvases, and finished twenty minutes later with masterpieces. Audience members could watch the colorful chaos from beyond the splash zone and buy votes for their favorite pieces. Paintings were auctioned off in the end, with all profits going toward the Portage Community School District's art programs. In all, around $1,000 was raised.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jonathan Richie
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.