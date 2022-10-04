Mayor discusses new housing developments and goals for Portage

Portage Mayor Mitch Craig spoke to a group of Portage business and community leaders on Tuesday about his first few months as mayor since taking office last April.

Craig was invited by the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce at the monthly lunch at Pizza Ranch to speak. He began by explaining a trio of new housing developments, stating that to grow the city there is a need for more businesses and housing.

The first development Craig noted was the Rolling Prairie development planned for the north side of town on Gunderson Road. City officials have said it is an important project because it will link Gunderson Road and Hamilton Road.

“There is a great need for housing in Portage,” Craig said.

Rolling Prairie is still set to be the biggest subdivision built in Portage in more than 40 years with initial plans of the 60-acre lot including over 90 separate lots. On Tuesday Craig said the development will include smaller lots along with larger lots and the possibility of a multi-family lots.

The final plans for the development still face a number hurdles but Craig is confident the subdivision will break ground in the near future. He added that the construction will most likely be done in two phases and that linking Gunderson and Hamilton Roads won’t happen until the second phase.

Another development Craig mentioned was a proposal for a number of condominium units on Henry Drive near the airport. A third development that is in the initial stages is a housing development near Mud Lake.

Craig said a recent plan to repurpose the former nursing care facility at 715 W. Pleasant Street appears not be going forward. The plan was to make the building into affordable housing.

However, Craig said he was in favor of tearing the building down and building new housing there.

“Keep it at housing, not affordable housing,” Craig said.

A housing study released in 2021 showed there is a need for housing and affordable housing in Portage as the city has more jobs than workers.

Craig outlined his top three goals for the city which revolve around growing the city’s tax base.

“The first is to bring more businesses into the city,” Craig said. “Then we need to fix the roads and that will help the third goal of building more housing in Portage.”

Craig added to the point by stating when he grew up in Portage the population sign said 8,000 people and 50 years later he noted the population is now 10,500.

“And 900 is from the prison,” Craig said. He added that by bringing in more business and growing the tax base will bring in more people into Portage.

“This is not for just my time, but for our kids and grandkids,” Craig told the audience.

Plan Commission

Craig was also asked about the Portage Plan Commission that has not had an alderperson from the common council on the commission since the April elections. The commission is made up of seven members – the mayor, one alderperson, chair of the parks and recreation board and four citizen members – and is charged with keeping the city plans in line with the 2030 Comprehensive Plan.

The common council has voted 12 times to appoint a member to the Plan Commission with no one receiving the required two-thirds majority voted to be appointed. The vote has been on every council agenda since Craig’s election and has been split between Alderpersons Mike Charles and Eric Shimpach receiving votes.

“I don’t see that changing for at least a year,” Craig said.

The city council will vote for the 13th time on Oct. 13 to appoint an alderperson to the Plan Commission.